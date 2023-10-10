“Some one come get BamBam”: Fans react hilariously to the GOT7 member’s chaotic “rizz” interaction with Ahgases on X

GOT7's BamBam is one of the most fun-loving K-pop idols, with his engaging interactions with Ahgases (GOT7's fandom name) serving as proof of that fact. Two days ago, on October 8, the Pandora singer posted pictures of his lavish home on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Why you need a house keeping when you can do so much better".

Seeing the series of pictures, an X user named @syhrose chimed in "bro why is ur house so empty" to which the GOT7 member playfully responded, "cause you not here".

Sour & Sweet singer interacts with fans on X

Fans jokingly accused him of talking to fans from other fandoms and replying to their messages on X. In light of this event, another X user@evalization wrote "Someone come get BamBam I beg", accompanied by two laughing emoticons.

However, this wasn't the end of the discussion. The Slow Mo singer assured Ahgases that he wasn't trying to "cheat" on them. Referring to the banter between the Kpop idol and his fans, a user named @LuxuryKhanh joked that the 26-year-old has got "rizz" leading to a round of hilarious conversations between the GOT7 member and Ahgases on the social media app.

Pandora singer's fan makes the rizz reference on X

GOT7's BamBam's fans hilariously educate him about the Gen-Z slang word "rizz" on X

GOT7's BamBam's fan educates him about the use of the internet slang rizz

Ahgases are aware that GOT7's BamBam is one of the friendliest K-pop idols on X. His banter with fans is usually a laugh riot on the social media platform. On October 8, the riBBon singer indulged in some playful interaction with fans, with the latter praising him for his timely and witty responses to every teasing comment thrown at him, leading to a section of Ahgases commenting that he definitely has "rizz".

Seeing a multitude of fans use the word "rizz", the TIPPY TOE singer asked the question, "what is rizz mean? why people said I got rizz?"

GOT7's BamBam asks on X the meaning of Rizz

Ahgases took to X to educate GOT7's 97-liner idol about the Gen-Z slang word "rizz". For those unaware, "rizz" is a truncated and shortened version of the word "charisma" (the word rizz is derived from the sound of the word charisma), which refers to an individual's unique charm, swagger, and magnetism of their personality or character, either in a romantic or platonic sense.

Notably, YouTuber and content creator Kai Cenat used the term in 2021, and since then, the Urban Dictionary and Gen-Z internet users have promptly added "rizz" to their everyday speech and conversation.

Fans cited examples via tweets, screenshots, and other examples to help the Skrrt singer understand the meaning of the word.

A day later, on October 9, the Pandora singer shared another tweet in response to the previous day's lessons by fans, saying that he learned enough about the word "rizz" and that he doesn't wish to learn any more about it. However, fans continued to trend "rizz" on X, generating a whole lot of jokes and memes on the internet.

The 26-year-old GOT7 singer jokes about not wanting to learn more about rizz

BamBam reveals that DAY6's Young K was almost part of GOT7

The 26-year-old GOT7 member made a surprising revelation on his talk show, Bam's House Season 2. On the September 22 episode of the variety show, DAY6's Young K guested on the show. It is no secret that the Sour & Sweet singer is friends with DAY6's Young K, as the duo have known each other since their JYP Entertainment trainee days.

The GOT7 member made the startling revelation that he almost didn't make it to the final line-up of his group and that Young K was about to be added to GOT7 instead of him.

“I talked about this a lot in an interview... that I wasn't supposed to be part of GOT7. He's the original member. This is the first time revealing that you (YoungK) were the original member.”

However, destiny had other plans, and the 97-liner K-pop idol became one-seventh of GOT7, and Young K joined Day 6.