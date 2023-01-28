“Someone make it stop”: Burger King whopper song lyrics explored as commercial sends netizens into a frenzy

Burger King's new Whopper Song commercial has taken the internet by storm. Streaming during the breaks of Sunday's NFL football game, all fans have this catchy jingle stuck in their heads - even days later.

The song is named 'You Rule' according to O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul advertising agency. QSR Magazine claims that the jingle is a spin-off from the original 'Have It Your Way,' which came out in 1970.

Kyree🥀 @21reasonss_ They played the Burger King commercial back to back… SOMEBODY MAKE IT STOP They played the Burger King commercial back to back… SOMEBODY MAKE IT STOP https://t.co/7KylNVMtep

Tom O’Keefe of OKRP Advertising said:

“Advertising, at its best, is most relevant to people when you celebrate them first, not the brand. And that’s what we love about "You Rule". It invites people in with an approach that recognizes their world, not just sells them stuff.”

He further explains the commercial's intent for the audience:

“We’re giving them permission to feel like winners, with Burger King as a small reward that makes their day a bit better.”

Tom O'Keefe added:

“Let’s face it, the song is irresistible, whether or not you remember the old jingle — we’re hoping it’ll be the earworm you can’t shake off.”

Fans of the Burger King commercial compared the voice singing to that of 'VEEP' star Sam Richardson. The number of people believing it was Richardson was so high that he had to tweet saying he wasn't the one.

Sam Richardson @SamRichardson That is not me singing that Burger King commercial. Thank you. That is not me singing that Burger King commercial. Thank you.

Twiterrati goes crazy over the Burger King commercial

Lovers and haters of the commercial have turned to memes and reactions to express their love and disdain.

Its position with the audience is often waived due to its timing. It went from good to catchy to annoying to funny. Funny because internet users come up with memes and tweets that make you laugh for hours.

Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz *Rihanna descends from the sky*



*lands on Super Bowl halftime stage*



*grabs mic, looks into the camera*



“whopper whopper whopper whopper” *Rihanna descends from the sky**lands on Super Bowl halftime stage**grabs mic, looks into the camera*“whopper whopper whopper whopper”

Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB New Burger King Commercial New Burger King Commercial ‼️ New Burger King Commercial ‼️ https://t.co/dVtqxe15Ib

Kenneth Nero @Domperii Burger King Commercial Song is so awesome! Burger King Commercial Song is so awesome! https://t.co/mVZH8bKFcT

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel The Burger King Chief of Marketing after coming up with the greatest Commercial Jingle of all time The Burger King Chief of Marketing after coming up with the greatest Commercial Jingle of all time https://t.co/VLtF3OCKZt

𝑁𝑜𝑘𝑒𝑠 シ @ixNOKES the burger king commercial has ruined my friends life even further the burger king commercial has ruined my friends life even further https://t.co/5SQoLcAloL

ryan 🛸 @OTCeIIy me: god I can’t stand the burger king commercial



also me at random times of the day: me: god I can’t stand the burger king commercial also me at random times of the day: https://t.co/nelDuR2Lmj

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar I hope whoever wrote this jingle for the super popular Burger King commercial got the bag they deserve because this honestly might be the catchiest tune of all time. I hope whoever wrote this jingle for the super popular Burger King commercial got the bag they deserve because this honestly might be the catchiest tune of all time.

Drew Callahan @ScHooIboyDREW Me: “Fine, the commercial got me. I’ll grab a burger at Burger King”



The burger: Me: “Fine, the commercial got me. I’ll grab a burger at Burger King”The burger: https://t.co/KGs1hzrHFh

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Burger King commercial made it to the Divisional round. Smh. Burger King commercial made it to the Divisional round. Smh.

Barstool ECU @barstoolecu There is nothing in this world that irritates me more than this damn Burger King commercial There is nothing in this world that irritates me more than this damn Burger King commercial

However, some viewers of the NFL were exasperated. Every time the tension seemed to build- there it was again!

twigg @daylon_twigg down 17… 2 minutes left… and the burger king commercial plays… down 17… 2 minutes left… and the burger king commercial plays…

Despite everything, not every fan can help but think about the commercial constantly.

Lyrics and catchy tune of the Burger King commercial going viral

The Burger King commercial stuck in everyone's head is catchy and has great lyrics. The song goes like this:

Eat like a king who's on a budget

Three tasty options: fries, drinks and nuggets

All for five bucks (Wait, that can't be right?)

Just confirmed that that's the real price

Two full meals, $5.95 each

Whopper, royal crispy, two fries, two drinks

Double em' up or mix and match

Whatever you want

We're into that

Five dollar, your way

I rule this day

Nuggets, fries, drinks

Bar's just been raised

And Whopper Jr, it's something new

A barbeque bacon junior, just for you

Marinara, mozzarella

Look at this royal crispy fella

Sauce and cheese, crispy chicken

Italian Royal is what I'm pickin'

Chicken, chicken, chicken, chicken

Italian spicy bacon chicken

Take one bitе and it all starts clickin'

Crown up my day

Toasted bun and tasty royal sauce

Got me buzzin', I'm thе royal boss

Sauce it up and top it with mozz'

Chicken my way

Whopper, whopper, whopper, whopper

Junior, double, triple whopper

Flame-grilled taste with perfect toppers

I rule this day

Lettuce, mayo, pickle, ketchup

It's okay if I don't want that

Impossible whole bacon whopper

Any whopper my way

You rule, you're seizin' the day

At BK, have it your way

(You rule!)

With two weeks left until the NFL season ends, fans have to admit that the commercial worked its magic well.

Poll : 0 votes