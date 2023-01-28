“Someone make it stop”: Burger King whopper song lyrics explored as commercial sends netizens into a frenzy

Burger King's new Whopper Song commercial has taken the internet by storm. Streaming during the breaks of Sunday's NFL football game, all fans have this catchy jingle stuck in their heads - even days later.
The song is named 'You Rule' according to O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul advertising agency. QSR Magazine claims that the jingle is a spin-off from the original 'Have It Your Way,' which came out in 1970.
Tom O’Keefe of OKRP Advertising said:
“Advertising, at its best, is most relevant to people when you celebrate them first, not the brand. And that’s what we love about "You Rule". It invites people in with an approach that recognizes their world, not just sells them stuff.”
He further explains the commercial's intent for the audience:
“We’re giving them permission to feel like winners, with Burger King as a small reward that makes their day a bit better.”
Tom O'Keefe added:
“Let’s face it, the song is irresistible, whether or not you remember the old jingle — we’re hoping it’ll be the earworm you can’t shake off.”
Fans of the Burger King commercial compared the voice singing to that of 'VEEP' star Sam Richardson. The number of people believing it was Richardson was so high that he had to tweet saying he wasn't the one.
Twiterrati goes crazy over the Burger King commercial
Lovers and haters of the commercial have turned to memes and reactions to express their love and disdain.
Its position with the audience is often waived due to its timing. It went from good to catchy to annoying to funny. Funny because internet users come up with memes and tweets that make you laugh for hours.
However, some viewers of the NFL were exasperated. Every time the tension seemed to build- there it was again!
Despite everything, not every fan can help but think about the commercial constantly.
Lyrics and catchy tune of the Burger King commercial going viral
The Burger King commercial stuck in everyone's head is catchy and has great lyrics. The song goes like this:
Eat like a king who's on a budget
Three tasty options: fries, drinks and nuggets
All for five bucks (Wait, that can't be right?)
Just confirmed that that's the real price
Two full meals, $5.95 each
Whopper, royal crispy, two fries, two drinks
Double em' up or mix and match
Whatever you want
We're into that
Five dollar, your way
I rule this day
Nuggets, fries, drinks
Bar's just been raised
And Whopper Jr, it's something new
A barbeque bacon junior, just for you
Marinara, mozzarella
Look at this royal crispy fella
Sauce and cheese, crispy chicken
Italian Royal is what I'm pickin'
Chicken, chicken, chicken, chicken
Italian spicy bacon chicken
Take one bitе and it all starts clickin'
Crown up my day
Toasted bun and tasty royal sauce
Got me buzzin', I'm thе royal boss
Sauce it up and top it with mozz'
Chicken my way
Whopper, whopper, whopper, whopper
Junior, double, triple whopper
Flame-grilled taste with perfect toppers
I rule this day
Lettuce, mayo, pickle, ketchup
It's okay if I don't want that
Impossible whole bacon whopper
Any whopper my way
You rule, you're seizin' the day
At BK, have it your way
(You rule!)
With two weeks left until the NFL season ends, fans have to admit that the commercial worked its magic well.