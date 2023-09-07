Song Joong-ki net worth: Fortune explored as the actor buys Hawaiian condo worth a whopping $2.28 million

Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Saunders, made headlines as the South Korean actor bought a Hawaiin house worth a whopping $2.28 million. On September 4, 2023, the South Korean television network channel, tVN’s Free Doctor show disclosed a list of Korean celebrities and their massive investment in foreign real estate, which included the newly married couple’s names.

As one of the most influential and endeared Hallyu celebrities, Song Joong-ki is well-known for choosing the best scripts and brand endorsements, which has indeed contributed to the 37-year-old actor's fortune. As per reports by South China Morning Post, the South Korean actor was paid $157,000 (INR 1 crore approx.) per episode in the hit K-drama, Vincenzo.

The Vincenzo star is famously known to have invested in multiple properties across the world. As per tVN’s Free Doctor TV show, Song Joong-ki also owns properties in Italy and Seoul and purchased the Hawaiian condo in December 2019.

Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki is one of the wealthiest Korean actors

The 37-year-old actor has been ruling the South Korean entertainment industry for more than a decade now with his massive hit dramas such as Vincenzo, The Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich, and many more. It is quite fitting for a celebrity of his stature to own multiple properties across the globe.

As reported by The Economic Times, the actor’s net worth stands at $40.3 million (INR 330 crores approx.) at present. Song Joong-ki's career reached new heights due to the success of his two dramas, namely, the action-packed, Vincenzo, and the revenge-thriller drama, Reborn Rich.

This was followed by netizens showering praises on him on social media and multiple big brands trying to rope in the actor for endorsements. Not a single industry has since been spared by the Vincenzo heartthrob, who has collaborated with big names in over 100 commercial deals.

On September 4, 2023, the South Korean television network channel, tVN aired its episode of Free Doctor TV show where they discussed South Korean celebrities and their accumulated wealth. The jury panel on the TV show consisted of real estate experts who stated that investing in Hawaii’s real estate is more expensive than an average American house.

They further made note of the fact that the Hawaiian property of the Vincenzo actor, Song Joong-ki, comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an opulent living room area with a view of Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

The Vincenzo actor's endorsement deal with Kolon Sport had increased the brand's sales up to 300 percent (INR 262 crores) while CKJ—the red ginseng brand in South Korea—witnessed a massive sale of $7 million (INR 57 crore). As of 2023, he earns $865,000 (INR 7 crores approx.) for his commercial deals in South Korea and charges $3 million (INR 24 crores approx.) for deals in China.

The Descendants of the Sun star was previously married to Korean actress, Song Hye-kyo, his co-star in the same Korean drama. After three years of marriage, the star couple called it quits and went their separate ways in June 2019. Post his divorce, the actor, Song Joong-ki had kept a low profile and astounded his fans when he got hitched to Katy Saunders in 2023.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki welcomed his first child with Katy Saunders, earlier in June 2023, in Italy. The actor has since been away from the entertainment world and media, enjoying marital bliss.