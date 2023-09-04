"Song of the year I fear": Fans cheer as BOYNEXTDOOR makes a comeback with their mini-album WHY

HYBE’s newest boy group BOYNEXTDOOR has made a comeback with the official music video release of their new song What Do You Think?, from their latest mini-album WHY. The video was released on HYBE’s official YouTube channel on September 4, 2023. Further, the first episode of the K-Pop group's media showcase of BOYNEXTDOOR 2NIGHT also aired on the same day.

Within just four hours of their latest upbeat song, What Do You Think?'s release, the video has garnered more than 464K views on YouTube. Besides, the group members Riwoo and Myung Jaehyun also performed the choreography to their new song from the mini-album WHY in the media showcase at the BOYNEXTDOOR 2NIGHT on September 4, 2023.

Fans are merry-making on X about BOYNEXTDOOR's comeback release with a hope for "many more to come"

The video release of What Do You Think? from their latest mini-album WHY on September 4, 2023, has stunned the group's fans. The song is peppy and addictive, while the video enchants viewers with its incredible set designs, popping colors, and the member's unmistakable boy-next-door charm.

Fans are enthusiastically cheering for the newest boy group on social media from KOZ Entertainment, under HYBE Labels.

As per the group's promotional schedule for their new mini-album WHY, the music video release would be followed by a YouTube after-party and the airing of the first episode of BOYNEXTDOOR 2NIGHT. Their Weverse Live is scheduled for September 5, while they will be performing on M Countdown and GOT7 MBC Radio on September 7.

The boy group has a heavily stacked schedule and is slated to perform on Music Bank on September 8. Meanwhile, on September 10, they will perform their new song What Do You Think? from WHY on Inkigayo.

More about the new K-Pop group

The newest addition to HYBE 's label, BOYNEXTDOOR comprises six members--Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Woonhak, Taesan, and Leehan. The new Korean boy group debuted on May 30, 2023, with their single album Who! They are also the first boy group ever to be launched by KOZ Entertainment, which is a sub-label under HYBE.

The new boy group debuted on May 30, 2023, with the song Serenade, one of the tracks from their debut album Who! The other two tracks were But I Like You and One and Only, which were pre-released even before the group's official debut. Not only did they create a splash with their unique introduction, but the member's vocal prowess astounded everyone.

It had taken KOZ Entertainment four years to create its new boy group piece by piece. The idea and concept behind the new boy group are to encapsulate a boy-next-door charm, who are approachable and laid-back while representing Gen-Z, which sets itself apart from all its previous generations.