Soulmate teaser offers glimpse into heartwarming story of growing up together

Soulmate, an upcoming film starring Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, and Byun Woo-seok, has released new teasers that showcase the trio's journey of growing up together.

The film is a remake of a popular Chinese film of the same name and will depict the story of a lasting bond between two friends who meet at the age of 13. It will follow their journey through friendship and romance over the next 14 years. The film explores their growth and connection throughout their teenage and young adult years.

The official trailer was released on February 3 and was directed by Min Yong-geun He is known for his work in famous movies like Re-encounter, One Night Stand, If You Were Me 6, and more.

Soulmate will see a group of best friends navigating through joy, sorrow, and love

Soulmate will follow the story of two best friends, Mi So, and Ha Eun, who form a close bond during their teenage years. It will focus on how the addition of Jin Woo, played by Byun Woo Seok, entangles their lives.

The teaser depicts the characters' sweet and peaceful lives, with them looking into the distance with soft smiles as they listen to music and think fondly of someone. The film promises to show the joy, sorrow, love, and longing that the characters navigate through together.

The new teaser sees the trio hopping on a motorcycle, enjoying instant noodles at the beach, and singing on stage. The clip captures their journey of growing up together, leaving fans curious about how their friendship changes with age.

In the teaser, Ha Eun tells Jin Woo that she is jealous of Mi So's carefree nature while Mi So asks Jin Woo what he likes about Ha Eun. The end of the teaser features heartwarming clips of the three characters while the caption reads, "Whose name are you thinking of?"

The film is set to premiere in March and promises to be a heartwarming and touching film about friendship.

pls release the movie soon!



dami learned how to paint, make cocktail drinks, sing and drive a scooter for her role ansheng / miso in the korean remake of chinese movie 'soulmate'. she also mentioned so nee in her interview

Fans took to social media to share pictures of the Chinese posters of the original film and couldn't wait to see how good the Korean remake will be.

Fans took to social media to share pictures of the Chinese posters of the original film and couldn't wait to see how good the Korean remake will be.

As the film is set to release on March 15, fans await another incredible performance by Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, and Byun Woo-seok.

