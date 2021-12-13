Squid Game, Oh Yeong Su and Lee Jung Jae score big at the 2022 Golden Globes

Squid Game and its actors Lee Jung Jae and Oh Yeong Su are now extending their reign at the 2022 Golden Globes, after bagging the Breakthrough Series at the Gotham Awards 2021.

The South Korean survival show Squid Game is still continuing its global domination, almost three months after its release. However, the show's global hegemony is far from done. Squid Game is everywhere, and it's here to stay, from parodies to true-to-life recreations of the show.

Everyone’s favorite Ahjussi, veteran actor Lee Jung Jae, although already a household name in South Korea, gained worldwide recognition for his sympathetic portrayal of Squid Game's soft-hearted lead.

Oh Yeong Su, who played the mysterious old man on the show, also impressed the audience with his ability to play a character so nuanced. Oh Yeong Su, who has appeared in films like Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring, also happens to be a prolific writer.

Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae and Oh Yeong Su have been nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards

On December 13, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the movies and television shows which have been nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg, the event was live-streamed on goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.

The much beloved Squid Game, expectedly, bagged a nomination for the Best Television series — drama. The show has been nominated along with several other big names, including the fan favourite Succession, and Lupin. Squid Game (Korean) and Lupin (French) are the only two non-English language shows nominated in this category.

Apart from that, Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae has been nominated for Best Actor in a television series — drama, having impressed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with his character’s kindness in the face of adversity.

Lee Jung Jae has been nominated alongside Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (Succession), Omar Sy (Lupin) and Billy Porter (Pose).

In what is his first international nomination, Squid Game’s old man, Oh Yeong Su, who broke the hearts of thousands, has been nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series.

Along with Oh Yeong Su, the other nominees are Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

Meanwhile, this year’s Golden Globes have been dominated by months of controversies. Although the live telecast of what is one of the most anticipated award shows in the world, has been canceled for this year, the nomination list has excited several television and cinema enthusiasts.

The group of anonymous international journalists who selected winners for the Golden Globes have been under fire lately after a Times investigation revealed a startling lack of diversity within the group. With no Black members and several accusations of financial and ethical failings, the channel NBC canceled the live telecast of Golden Globe, until the HFPA delivers “meaningful reform.”

Edited by Danyal Arabi