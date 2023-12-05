Squid Game: The Challenge executive producers promise "fitting" ending to Season 1

Netflix gave fans of the original Squid Game a huge surprise when its spinoff, involving a range of influencers from around the world, was announced. Season 1 of The Squid Game: The Challenge has been met with a lot of love. This has now resulted in speculation about a Season 2.

With executive producers John Hay and Stephen Lambert more than willing to work on a Season 2, it will be Netflix that gets the final say on the matter. The news comes after the original series also got a Season 2 announcement of its own, and the streaming platform can be expected to follow suit with respect to the spinoff as well.

Regardless, as things stand, viewers will be looking for an entertaining end to Season 1, something that has now been guaranteed by the executive producers.

Squid Game: The Challenge to get a "fitting" end to Season 1

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's producers, Stephen Lambert and John Hay, discussed a range of topics related to the ending of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1. While the concept and the challenges involved mean that the competition is always entertaining, the fact that the contestants were filmed for 24 hours a day means that the showrunners had to put in a lot of work in order to create a sound plot.

Stephen Lambert joked that they left out the best bits, while Hay claimed that content was at a premium with respect to the later episodes due to the number of players going down thanks to eliminations:

“Also, we were getting down in the size of cast and number of players at this point, where that challenge of coverage that had really been a big thing in the first episodes was less, and we were able to leave out less.”

Both Lambert and Hay then talked about the kind of work they had put in to ensure they had the right number of challenges. The show involved a lot of testing which gave the two an idea of how many contestants would be left competing by the Finale.

Still, testing numbers proved to be different, simply because they did not have the resources or time to ensure enough of it took place. Lambert noted:

"We had done a lot of testing. With Glass Bridge, we knew how many people were going to start playing the game: 20. We thought that if you're tossing a coin, we'll probably lose half of them. As it was, they managed to beat the odds, and I think we were down to about 13 at the end of that. But as with tossing a coin, it is only when you toss it close to a very large number that the odds start coming towards the 50/50 you would expect.”

The conversation then moved on to the three finalists remaining on the show, Mai, Phill, and Sam. Both Lambert and Hay were reluctant to give away too much regarding the finale. Hay, however, revealed that fans did not need to be worried:

“We have to keep an air of mystery around that, but it's a fitting ending.”

While a Season 2 for the exciting Netflix reality series has not yet been announced, Squid Game: The Challenge is all set to air the Season 1 Finale on December 6, 2023.