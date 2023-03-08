Star Wars fans not interested in Taika Waititi's new project after ''hot mess'' Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi, whose last directorial Thor: Love and Thunder received a lukewarm response, is currently gearing up for the release of Next Goal Wins. The sports comedy-drama was adapted from the eponymous 2014 documentary by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

Aside from this, it has been stated that the Academy Award winner is still actively involved in Star Wars film production. This dispels every rumor that claims Lucasfilm scrapped the live-action movie. Yet, not everyone appeared to be pleased with the change. Check out this Star Wars fan’s comment.

Fan reacting to the news. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

To our knowledge, Taika Waititi's Star Wars project has not been shelved since it was first revealed in 2020. Thus, there have been speculations that the production firm has grounded it.

The hearsay gained further credence when Variety reported that Lucasfilm had shelved other Star Wars projects, including Patty Jenkins’ (Wonder Woman helmer) Rogue Squadron and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s film. However, it now seems that Waititi’s Star Wars project has been exempted.

"Services not required," fans lash out at Taika Waititi's Star Wars involvement

When reports first surfaced in 2020, Taika Waititi was attached to the Star Wars movie as a director and co-scribe. Krysty Wilson-Cairns was to assist him in writing duties. But the latest Variety report stated that the New Zealand filmmaker would also play a prominent character in the Star Wars movie apart from directing and co-writing it.

His role might be as crucial as his Adolf Hitler enactment in Jojo Rabbit (2019).

As soon as the update came out, fans of the critically and commercially acclaimed franchise took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Most indicated Thor: Love and Thunder left a permanent sour aftertaste.

Fans unhappy about the news. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

However, not all were in opposition. Those in support insisted that the protestors watch his other films.

The support brigade. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Not the first Star Wars project for Taika Waititi

Interestingly, the probable Star Wars film won’t be the first from Waititi’s stable when it comes to the franchise. His earlier association was the eighth and finale of The Mandalorian season 1.

The episode titled Chapter 8: Redemption was directed by Waititi, with showrunner Jon Favreau carrying out the production and penning duties. At the Primetime Emmy Awards, the 45-minute-long episode got four nods, of which it won one.

Apart from directing, the Thor: Ragnarok helmer also lent his voice to IG-11, a very efficient and deadly bounty hunter droid, in the Disney+ show.

As aforementioned, Waititi is currently gearing up for his next film, Next Goal Wins. The Michael Fassbender-starrer will hit theaters on September 22, 2023.

