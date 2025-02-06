Starbucks February menu: New refreshers, availability, and more details explored

Starbucks has introduced a range of new drinks for February in line with the Valentine's Day theme. They have released three new refreshers and also brought back two coffee-based drinks.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol recently announced that they are looking to trim down their menu by around 30%. However, they have launched a limited-edition beverage for February 2025. It's a Blackberry Sage Refresher, which will come in three varieties for fans. They've also brought back the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.

Starbucks February menu explored

Starbucks' new refreshers (Image credits: Starbucks website)

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Starbucks has added a few new drinks to its menu. While two drinks are re-introductions, the brand has also launched a Blackberry Sage Refresher.

The Refresher brings together the juicy sweetness of blackberries with the earthy flavor profile of sage in a glass. This drink comes in three variants in terms of bases. Fans can choose between water, lemonade, or coconut milk as their options for the refresher. The one with the coconut milk is called "Midnight Drink".

Starbucks re-introduces 2 new drinks for February

The company has also brought back two drinks this month - Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.

The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino features a strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, milk, and ice topped with more strawberry puree, whipped cream, and a mocha drizzle.

Meanwhile, the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew is made with Starbucks' signature cold brew mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with hazelnut-flavored foam and cookie crumbles.

Availability

All five of these drinks are available at all Starbucks outlets in the U.S. and online starting from February 4, 2025. Announcing the new menu, the company wrote on its website:

"Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Starbucks is celebrating with two beverages, each crafted with love. Customers can also swoon over an assortment of Valentine’s Day themed tumblers and cold cups, adorned with hearts, flowers, and pink and red hues.

"The new beverages are available starting February 4, and merchandise is available now, both for a limited time while supplies last at Starbucks stores in the U.S."

These are likely only available until the end of February so fans need to get their hands on these drinks quickly.

Starbucks' Valentine's Day special merchandise

Starbucks Valentine's Day special merchandise (Image credits: Starbucks)

The renowned beverage brand hasn't just launched new beverages but also some Valentine's Day-themed merchandise. These are pink tumblers and cups that have cute hearts and floral designs to celebrate the occasion.

The four new offerings with their sizes and prices are -

Valentine's Cold Day Cup (24 ounces) - $22.95

Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper (24 ounces) - $24.95

Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm (12 ounces) - $27.95

Valentine's Day Tumbler (16 ounces) - $14.95

These tumblers and cups are available at select Starbucks stores and at their outlets in airports, hospitals, etc.

Starbucks also introduces exciting offer for fans

Along with the new drinks and merchandise, the beverage company has also introduced an offer for its fans as their statement read:

"Customers who bring a clean, personal cup to participating stores in the U.S. will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage, and Starbucks® Rewards members receive 25 Bonus Stars – whether they order in café, on the Starbucks app, or in the drive-thru. What’s not to love?"

It's fair to say that the brand is going all out for its fans this Valentine's Day.

