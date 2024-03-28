“Stay the night with me or the internship is over”: Journalist Toure makes bombshell claim about Diddy

A day after the federal raids on two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles, journalist and podcast host Toure made some explosive claims about the music magnate during an MSNBC interview.

On the night of March 26, Toure sat with Joy Reid for the latter’s talk show The ReidOut, and talked about the recent accusations of assault and trafficking against Diddy.

He mentioned how he knew Diddy and had used his connections to secure an internship for one of his male relatives over a decade ago.

However, the internship abruptly ended within a few months and the relative initially refused to explain why.

“And years later, they finally came out… and said that, Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me, or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended,” Toure claimed of what had happened.

“We feel like we’ve seen this coming”: Exploring Toure’s latest allegations against Diddy

On Tuesday, during a chat with Joy Reid for his MSNBC show, Toure offered his insights on the ongoing Diddy accusations and legal disputes and shared his own alleged experience with the Bad Boy label producer. He began by claiming:

“I was personally disturbed many years ago. I know this man [Diddy] well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need a favor.’ This might have been ten, or twelve years ago. I called him and said, ‘Hey, I have a family member who I want you to hire as an intern.’ I have never talked about this publicly. He said, ‘Yes’.”

Toure continued by claiming how his relative joined Diddy’s internship and even flew around with him on his private jet to places like Miami, Atlanta, and even his house until they didn’t.

“And then the internship stopped abruptly, like three or four months into it. I spoke to my family member, like, ‘What happened? Why did it end?’ And they wouldn’t say,” he added.

Toure went on to explain how years later the relative finally explained what had happened and claimed that Diddy had asked him to spend the night with him at his house in exchange for the internship to continue.

However, the family member declined the offer and he was allegedly fired.

“From there I was like, ‘Oh! This is how it goes.’ So, to hear that things went even further with potentially, allegedly, many other people … we feel like we’ve seen this coming,” the podcaster wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Toure himself has previously been accused of harassment by a female employee Dani in 2019. The makeup artist had alleged that the journalist made derogatory remarks at her and made her feel uncomfortable on more than one occasion, which reportedly compelled her to always have other employees around.

Later, Toure apologized publicly and stated that he and his team often engaged in “edgy, crass banter” without considering it could be “offensive” to others. He also said he was “sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way,” and should have “refrained from this behavior.”

He also ensured that he learned and grew from the experience and was a changed man.

Notably, Toure’s family member is not the first male associate of Diddy to accuse him of misconduct. Earlier this year, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. who worked with Combs on The Love Album: Off the Grid also filed a $30 million lawsuit against him for assault.

Sean Combs, however, denied the allegations via one of his attorneys Shawn Holley who accused Lil Rod of spreading “complete lies” and looking for an “undeserved payday” and media attention.