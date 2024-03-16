Stray Kids' surpasses 7 billion streams on Spotify becoming the first 4th generation K-pop group to reach this milestone

K-pop boy group Stray Kids set the internet ablaze with their recent feat, as fans could not stop talking about it. This achievement was significant for the group and the fans, as it made them the first and only 4th generation group to achieve this milestone.

The octet has taken over the world with its infectious music and has received much love from their fans and music listeners. On January 15, the boy group crossed 7 billion streams on Spotify they are the second K-pop male act to achieve this feat. As per fans, Stray Kids has now become the overall 4th K-pop group to reach this number of listens on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids become 1st 4th generation K-pop group to amass 7 billion streams on Spotify

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids is all over social media for their latest music achievement, as they surpassed 7 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first and only fourth-generation group to do so. The group has demonstrated its influence on the audience as they saw a massive rise in their streams even last year.

According to fans online, the S-Class singers surpassed 3 billion views only in 2023, 4 billion in February, 5 billion in June, and 6 billion in November. The JYP Entertainment boy group made their latest comeback in November 2023 with the album ROCK-STAR, with the title track LALALALA.

The album took over international charts like Billboard, iTunes, and more, the song has over 100 million streams on Spotify and it is also the 11th music video by the group to surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

Furthermore, the album ROCK-STAR was the fourth among other albums that made it to the top of the Billboard 200 Album Charts following, ODDINARY (2022), MAXIDENT (2022), and 5-STAR (2023).

JYPE's update on Artists’ Rights Infringement

Expand Tweet

On March 14, the agency announced a legal response to the Infringement of Artists’ rights.

They wrote,

“We would like to update you on legal actions being taken in response to the defamation, false rumors, and unauthorized posts about our artists that are being spread on social media and online communities. We have been diligently gathering evidence against those who have posted and disseminated malicious content aimed at slandering and defamation our artists.”

The agency revealed that they are working with specialized law firms to pursue all available legal actions. Sharing a reminder that the act of infringing upon the rights of the artists by posting and spreading malicious posts is a clear violation of the law, the agency said they will not show any leniency to the perpetrators.

They further wrote,

“JYPE will take strong legal action without any leniency or agreement. Additionally, the collection of malicious posts regarding our artists and subsequent legal actions are carried out on a regular basis. We kindly ask for continued interest and active reporting from fans”.

Stray Kids fans have consistently participated by sharing defamatory and malicious posts with the agency to protect their favorite idols.