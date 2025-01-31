Subway teams up with Oreo to launch Footlong Cookie: Where to buy, release date, and more to know

In exciting news for the fans, Subway has collaborated with Oreo cookies to launch a new decadent food item on its menu. The collaboration will see the renowned sandwich brand make a sweet footlong inspired by Oreo.

Subway is known for its sandwiches, but its cookies are also well-renowned. Along with that, the company has also made other dessert footlongs or subs in the past. It has now collaborated with Oreo to make a delicious footlong for fans of both brands.

A look at Subway's Oreo Footlong Cookie

The Oreo Footlong Cookie is an absolute treat for dessert fans. It has Subway's chocolate cookie dough on the outside, which is mixed with Oreo pieces. It is then filled with vanilla creme and topped with Oreo bits. It is served warm, providing a feeling of comfort.

Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, said about the collaboration:

“Subway worked closely with the Oreo cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love—the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature cookie and creme filling.

"Oreo cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway’s first Footlong Cookie collaboration.”

The new Footlong Cookie is already getting some good reviewers from both customers and reviewers. While some are appreciating its decadence and richness, others are enjoying the marshmallow texture of the warm cookie and cream.

One Reddit user admitted:

“I’m probably going to eat more of these than any customer."

Where and when to buy Subway Oreo Footlong Cookie?

These cookies were launched on January 30, 2025. They are available in all Subway locations in the U.S. for a limited time only. The end date is unclear as of now.

These footlong cookies will be available for $5, which is arguably great value for money.

Subway's dessert experiments get a new item

Subway has introduced some incredible dessert options in the past as well, and this new Oreo Footlong Cookie is another addition to it. They launched an oversized cookie in 2023 and it instantly became a fan favorite.

In 2024, the company brought back its Chocolate Chip Footlong Cookie after it was discontinued due to supply and demand issues. Bringing it back last year, Paul Fabre's statement read:

"Subway worked diligently to rush additional Footlong Cookie supply to satisfy cookie cravings at a great value and serve up a footlong dose of happiness this summer."

Subway also released a limited-edition Double Chocolate Peppermint version of the Chocolate Chip Footlong for the festive season last year.

Subway recently introduced Baja Bliss collection

The food chain also introduced a new collection to their savory menu - Baja Bliss. This collection comprised two new subs that were made using the delicious Baja Chipotle sauce. It comes with chicken or turkey, as per preference, along with vegetables, SubKrunch, and Baja Bliss sauce.

Miss Vickie's Baja chipotle potato chips were also re-introduced with this collection. Just like the Oreo Footlong Cookie, the Baja Bliss collection is also for limited time and is available in stores throughout the country.

