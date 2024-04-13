SUGA's Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE debuts at #2 on the US Daily Domestic Chart with a gross box office collection of $961k on its first day

On Friday, April 12, SUGA's Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE was released in 783 movie theaters across the world, making an impressive debut. The movie debuted at #2 on the US Daily Domestic Chart, a chart that creates a cumulative for movie releases based on their box office numbers. On just the opening day of the BTS rapper's movie, it garnered an impressive gross box office collection of $961,015, which roughly translated to 1.3 billion KRW.

Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE showcases the idol's performances and behind-the-scenes moments from his recent solo world tour, Agust D Tour. Given that only a limited amount of people were able to bag tickets to the idol's show and experience his first solo tour, SUGA released a documentation of the same to make it more remarkable and accessible to everyone.

The movie was shown in both 2D and iMAX versions, and fans enjoyed the revisit of the idol's enthusiastic and heartwarming performances on the big screens. Especially given that the idol is currently away, serving his mandatory military service, the movie release stands as a gift to ARMYs amidst his absence in the industry.

BTS SUGA's Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE makes impressive debut at the US Daily Domestic Charts

After BigHit Entertainment announced that a movie version of BTS' SUGA's Agust D Tour will be hitting the screens on April 10 and 13 worldwide, fans were naturally thrilled about the same. Given that the movie came with several other additions, such as specialized merchandise like poster-printed beverage and popcorn cups, iMAX experience, and more, fans were looking forward to the release.

Unsurprisingly, the movie performed remarkably well in the theatres. On its opening day alone, the movie garnered a whooping gross box office collection of 1.3 billion KRW, showcasing the power of the idol and his fandom despite his absence in the industry. This box office amount naturally led to the movie premiere's debut at #2 in the US Daily Domestic Chart, which calculates movies' performance and ranks them based on their box office amount.

While this achievement only counts for its first day, one more day of worldwide screening is left for the Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE on April 13.

As mentioned before, the Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE MOVIE revolves around SUGA's recent solo world tour that took place right before the idol departed for his mandatory military service.

After making his official solo debut with his first album, D-Day, the idol rolled out a long list of concerts for Agust D Tour, making several stops across the world.

The tour made history as the highest grossing tour, selling out all its venues with a whopping 155k attendees. From how the idol choreographed his performances to how he carried each show, fans learnt about and experienced his love for music at a closer level.

Be it through the fancams or other tour-related content that landed on the internet, many could understand that the energy executed during his shows were unmatched.

The released movie has SUGA's solo performances, his collaborative performance with his fellow BTS members, and some behind-the-scenes shots of him talking about the tour experience.