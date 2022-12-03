Create

Super Junior unveils tracklist for upcoming album The Road : Celebration

By Avani Acharya
Modified Dec 03, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Super Junior (Images via Twitter/@SJOfficial)
Super Junior (images via Twitter/@SJOfficial)

On December 2, 2022, K-pop boy band Super Junior, a.k.a SJ or SuJu, released the tracklist for their upcoming 11th full-length album Vol.2 The Road: Celebration.

The Christmas-themed tracklist posted on the group's official social media channels has five holiday songs led by the title track Celebrate. The album will be released on December 15, 2022, as a holiday gift to the band's fans.

📰 슈퍼주니어 새 앨범 트랙리스트 공개, 타이틀곡은 ‘Celebrate’ naver.me/GPFFBwxY#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration https://t.co/c0g7LMTwcG

This will mark the second release by the second-generation K-pop group in 2022. The first volume of their 11th album, The Road: Keep on Going was released in July along with the title track Mango.

Super Junior's holiday-themed album to have five winter tracks

According to the tracklist poster, the new album will have five tracks including the title, and b-sides Hate Christmas, Snowman, White Love, and a special track I wish it were you/(If only you) recorded by the SUJU subunit K.R.Y.

The band's label, SM Entertainment, revealed that White Love will be a remake of the South Korean boy band Turbo's song by the same name released in 1997. They also said that the special track was recorded by band members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung in 2012.

SUPER JUNIOR The 11th Album Vol.2 [The Road : Celebration] - Image Teaser 🎧 2022.12.15. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration https://t.co/7QwTVGmK7s

Announcing the comeback, the label stated:

"Super Junior will deliver a special winter sensibility this time again with high-quality music and stages, as well as various contents."

The nonet comprising of Heechul, Leeteuk, Yesung, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Shindong, Siwon, Kyuhyun, and Ryeowook also posted teaser images to build anticipation around their new release. The images saw the members in knitwear and bright shirts as they posed against a backdrop of festive lights and decorations conveying a cozy and warm feel for the winter ahead.

"Christmas Gift": Fans celebrate Super Junior's comeback

Excited ELFs (official fandom) took to Twitter to react to the group's upcoming holiday-themed release. Calling it the perfect Christmas gift, they made hashtags including #SuperJunior, #Celebrate, and #HateChristmas trend on social media.

Fans were especially intrigued by the fact that the title track is called Celebrate and the b-side has a song called Hate Christmas. One fan anticipated that it could be a sad song, while another said it may be wordplay and could mean the opposite.

The majority of fans were surprised that there was a special song by the main vocalists K.R.Y. included in the album, which was recorded over a decade ago.

A CHRISTMAS THEMED SUPER JUNIOR COMEBACK!!!!😭😭😍🎄🎁🎅❤ I'M SO EXCITED!!!!😭❤❤ THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT EVER!!!😍🎁❤ #SuperJunior #슈퍼주니어 #The_Road_Celebration #Leeteuk #Heechul #Yesung #Shindong #Eunhyuk #Donghae #Siwon #Ryeowook #Kyuhyun https://t.co/5AL66PXWjM
SUPER JUNIOR KINGS OF THE HALLYU WAVE THE TITANS OF KPOP BRINGING US CHRISTMAS EARLY THANK YOU 🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉💖🎉🥹🎧 2022.12.15. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration#희철 #HEECHUL twitter.com/SJofficial/sta…
@SJofficial HATE CHRISTMAS? what's w the xmas tree then besties and festive pics 😭anyway i'm excited ahdhsjsjsj https://t.co/zlJe7EzH2N
Track List are out and there's K.R.Y song in it!!! I wonder how all the songs will sound. Oh, "Hate Christmas"... Is it a sad song? 🤔It's opposing the title sing "Celebrate"... Just have to wait for the release, then#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration#Celebrate https://t.co/9OK6DxNfH5
"Hate Christmas" is reminding me of what DH said about how "I don't miss you" in the song title actually means "I miss you", so I'll take it as "Love Christmas". 😅 Anyway, can't wait for the release of #SUPERJUNIOR #The_Road_Celebration twitter.com/SJofficial/sta…
@SJofficial A NEW KRY SONG YESSS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/r7qvIJDMch

Super Junior is currently in the midst of the ninth installment of the SUPER SHOW series, which marks the band's first world tour in three years. The Sorry Sorry hit-makers held successful shows in Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei, performing some of their greatest hits.

Their Manila concert is up next and it is set to take place on December 17-18, 2022, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Japan concerts will be held in March 2023.

