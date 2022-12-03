Super Junior unveils tracklist for upcoming album The Road : Celebration

On December 2, 2022, K-pop boy band Super Junior, a.k.a SJ or SuJu, released the tracklist for their upcoming 11th full-length album Vol.2 The Road: Celebration.

The Christmas-themed tracklist posted on the group's official social media channels has five holiday songs led by the title track Celebrate. The album will be released on December 15, 2022, as a holiday gift to the band's fans.

This will mark the second release by the second-generation K-pop group in 2022. The first volume of their 11th album, The Road: Keep on Going was released in July along with the title track Mango.

Super Junior's holiday-themed album to have five winter tracks

According to the tracklist poster, the new album will have five tracks including the title, and b-sides Hate Christmas, Snowman, White Love, and a special track I wish it were you/(If only you) recorded by the SUJU subunit K.R.Y.

The band's label, SM Entertainment, revealed that White Love will be a remake of the South Korean boy band Turbo's song by the same name released in 1997. They also said that the special track was recorded by band members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung in 2012.

Announcing the comeback, the label stated:

"Super Junior will deliver a special winter sensibility this time again with high-quality music and stages, as well as various contents."

The nonet comprising of Heechul, Leeteuk, Yesung, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Shindong, Siwon, Kyuhyun, and Ryeowook also posted teaser images to build anticipation around their new release. The images saw the members in knitwear and bright shirts as they posed against a backdrop of festive lights and decorations conveying a cozy and warm feel for the winter ahead.

"Christmas Gift": Fans celebrate Super Junior's comeback

Excited ELFs (official fandom) took to Twitter to react to the group's upcoming holiday-themed release. Calling it the perfect Christmas gift, they made hashtags including #SuperJunior, #Celebrate, and #HateChristmas trend on social media.

Fans were especially intrigued by the fact that the title track is called Celebrate and the b-side has a song called Hate Christmas. One fan anticipated that it could be a sad song, while another said it may be wordplay and could mean the opposite.

The majority of fans were surprised that there was a special song by the main vocalists K.R.Y. included in the album, which was recorded over a decade ago.

gee ♡ @shawolgee anyway i'm excited ahdhsjsjsj @SJofficial HATE CHRISTMAS? what's w the xmas tree then besties and festive picsanyway i'm excited ahdhsjsjsj @SJofficial HATE CHRISTMAS? what's w the xmas tree then besties and festive pics 😭anyway i'm excited ahdhsjsjsj https://t.co/zlJe7EzH2N

It's opposing the title sing "Celebrate"... Just have to wait for the release, then



#Celebrate Track List are out and there's K.R.Y song in it!!! I wonder how all the songs will sound. Oh, "Hate Christmas"... Is it a sad song? 🤔It's opposing the title sing "Celebrate"... Just have to wait for the release, then Track List are out and there's K.R.Y song in it!!! I wonder how all the songs will sound. Oh, "Hate Christmas"... Is it a sad song? 🤔It's opposing the title sing "Celebrate"... Just have to wait for the release, then#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration#Celebrate https://t.co/9OK6DxNfH5

Super Junior is currently in the midst of the ninth installment of the SUPER SHOW series, which marks the band's first world tour in three years. The Sorry Sorry hit-makers held successful shows in Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei, performing some of their greatest hits.

Their Manila concert is up next and it is set to take place on December 17-18, 2022, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Japan concerts will be held in March 2023.

