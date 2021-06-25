Tabitha Brown seasoning: Release date, where to buy and all you need to know about the Vegan TikTok star's McCormick Collab

Tabitha Brown, best known for her TikToks about vegan recipes, family life and uplifting videos of positivity, is set to release a collaboration spice with McCormick.

Brown is an award-winning shef and also an actor, seen on Shoetime's The Chi. She has made guest appearances on Steve Harvey's web series and the Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and family.

The spice itself, called Sunshine by Tabitha Brown, is set to be an all-purpose seasoning mixed with garlic, ginger, pineapple and mango.

Tabitha Brown gained over ten million followers on social media after sharing an honest video reviewing a Whole Foods specific "TTLA" sandwich. The sandwich contained tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce and avocado.

In an official press statement, Brown stated: "Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, 'Have a good day and if you can't, don't you dare go messing up nobody else's.'"

"This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen."

Brown said that Sunshine's all-purpose seasoning can be used "on any dish you plan this summer, whether it's for heading to a BBQ or cooking at home because that's your business."

Tabitha Brown's seasoning release and where to buy

Tabitha Brown's Sunshine seasoning is set to go on sale as a limited edition drop on July 8th. It will be available exclusively online through the McCormick website.

Tabitha Brown has made four separate recipes including her own seasoning: the Sunshine Shick'n, Maple Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges, Chicky Farro Bowl and Sunshine Shitake Mushrooms that are available on her Instagram via Instagram Reels.

Brown also shared fellow Instagram user kevonstage's review of the seasoning.

Tabitha Brown also has an inspirational book titled Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business). The book will also contain a few vegan recipes and will be released September 28th with a cookbook to follow.

In Feeding the Soul, Brown will share stories about her own life and include positive phrases rooted in love that have riveted her fans. The release of Brown's cookbook is currently undetermined.

