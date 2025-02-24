Takis introduces 2 new flavors: All you need to know

Takis, the popular rolled tortilla chip brand known for its innovative spicy flavors, has introduced two new flavors to its lineup. The Bracel US-owned brand has a huge fan base of people who love spicy and tangy snacks. The brand also keeps experimenting with flavors, and now, it has introduced two new flavors: Nacho Xplosion and Chile Limon.

Announced on February 20, these flavors are now available at major retailers across the United States. The new Takis come in 3.2 oz individual packs and 9.9 oz packs. For the exact price, customers should check with their nearest store. For comparison, a 9.9 oz pack of other Takis flavors costs $4.99 on Instacart.

Takis introduces Nacho Xplosion and Chile Limon; explore the details

Acknowledged for its intense flavors, the packed snacks label gets online virality with the Takis Challenge, where people try these snacks to test their spice tolerance. Brand's rolled tortilla chips come in 9 other flavors with different spice levels. The brand also features a hotness meter on the pack to inform customers about the spice level.

Now, the snack maker has released two new flavors: Nacho Xplosion and Chile Limon. The Nacho Xplosion rolls are spicy cheese-flavored crunchy snacks with a 'hot' label on the pack. The brand explains the product in the following words:

"Xploding With Cheesy Heat, this new flavor takes intensity to a whole new level and sets the bar high for spicy cheesy snack enthusiasts."

The second flavor, Chile Limon, is milder on the spice level and tangy. The flavor is the first-ever global launch of the brand. The press release describes it as:

"Takis® First-Ever Global Flavor Launch breaks the "too spicy to enjoy" stereotype. This new addition delivers Mild Heat, Massive Flavor, and intensity in every crunch."

On the launch of these new flavors, the Senior Marketing Director of the brand, Sandra Kirkpatrick, said:

"We are excited to introduce these two most requested flavors to our loyal brand lovers. These flavors prove that intense snacking isn't one-size-fits-all. Whether you're a former spice lover or a hardcore heat seeker, we're making sure everyone finds their perfect snack, no matter where they stand on the heat scale."

Other offerings by Takis

Takis makes a wide variety of spicy snacks and sells them under different product ranges. Other items include tortilla rolls, Waves, Kettlez, Chippz, Crisps, Hot Nuts, and Stix. All these snacks come in unique flavors with varying spice intensity. The aforementioned new flavors are added to the tortilla rolls lineup. Other popular tortilla rolls from the brand are given below with their hotness level:

Fuego Rolls- Extreme

Blue Heat Rolls- Extreme

Nitro Rolls- Extreme

Dragon Sweet Chili Rolls-Hot

Cobra Rolls-Medium

Guacamole Rolls-Mild

Crunchy Fajitas Rolls-Mild

Intense Nacho Rolls- Zero heat

Buckin’ Ranch Rolls- Zero heat

Spice lovers can pair these snacks with meals like chicken wings or salads to add more flavor. The brand has suggested some recipes on its official website.

The new flavors are a testament to the brand's effort to offer diverse flavors to its fans. Snack enthusiasts can explore more flavors and different snack ranges on the company's website.

