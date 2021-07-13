"We're just toxic": Tana Mongeau is back with boyfriend Chris Miles, just hours after announcing "break-up"

Tana Mongeau and short-term boyfriend Chris Miles are allegedly back together after breaking up on July 12th. The influencer claimed that "i'm single/just got left" in an Instagram story on that same day.

However, in a short-worded tweet a day later, on July 13th, she shared a photo of herself and rapper Miles in bed holding sheets up to their faces.

The Instagram story posted on July 12th (Image via Tana Mongeau/Instagram)

This tweet was immediately met with responses. One user commented:

"stop[ppp] f[or] r[eal] y'all are crying for money and clout it's becoming annoying."

To which Tana Mongeau replied:

lmao babe this isn’t a clout grab we’re just toxic smh — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) July 12, 2021

The photo tweet has garnered 68 retweets and over seven thousand likes at the time of writing.

Also read: What is Lindsey Shaw's net worth? Exploring Nickelodeon star's fortune as she quits social media following severe TikTok backlash

Fans respond to Tana Mongeau and Chris Miles' relationship

Many followers were quick to respond to the alleged rekindling of the two. Some Twitter users claimed that Tana Mongeau deserved better, while others saw this as a moment to share for "clout."

Chris Miles, real name Christopher Miles Marshak, is a rapper signed to the T3 Music group. He gained popularity after his rap audition for America's Got Talent went viral.

So far, Miles has released four singles from the album "Milestones," as well as a feature on "Benz" by Justin Starling.

Also read: How old is Vinnie Hacker? Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder and more attend TikTok star's birthday party

Hours before the photo tweet was shared, Tana Mongeau shared on her Instagram story that she "just got left and dumped." In the story, the internet personality was on a shopping spree with Miles at a 7/11 gas station before the breakup. Tana Mongeau was also spotted at TikTok star Vinnie Hacker's birthday hours earlier that night.

One user commented that Tana "stopped maturing mentally at the age of 14." Another claimed that they were not surprised by her actions, with many unsure who Chris Miles was in the photo.

Sometimes I feel like Tana stopped maturing mentally at the age of 14. This all reminds me what the annoying girl in middle school would do when the boy she liked dumped her after a day and it's embarssing. — Some girl Candace (@candaceleanne3) July 12, 2021

bruh i feel bad for you, you deserve better — Audriana (@Audrian96533897) July 12, 2021

TANA NO YOU DESERVE BETTER WTF — ellen loves you (@loveforhall) July 12, 2021

Are we surprised? No we're not — Naomi Fuentes (@NaomiAFuentes) July 12, 2021

am i supposed to know who that is — trent (@deviIscum) July 12, 2021

Who the fuck is this — Jack Yessirski (@JackYessirski) July 12, 2021

no bc who tf is this 😺⁉️ — megamind (@samirah_nasim) July 12, 2021

How does it feel to have everything you have and not truly deserve it? — Austin Malcom (@AustinMalcom4) July 13, 2021

Tana why must u sleep with walking colouring books — 𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗖𝗛 (@peechipop) July 12, 2021

maybe keep ur relationship offline from now on cause 😳 — cait (@boujeebiebs) July 12, 2021

Many users were still confused about the relationship status of Tana Mongeau and Chris Miles. Neither of the two has made an affirmative statement on the same.

Also read: Addison Rae labeled a Trump supporter after she gets up from her seat to greet him at UFC 264

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer