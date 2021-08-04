Tana Mongeau claims Gabbie Hanna tried to sell story about YouTuber trying to "hook up" with her when she was a minor

In her second episode of the Cancelled podcast, Tana Mongeau explained a past event involving an older YouTuber to the show's guest star, Trisha Paytas.

"This YouTuber, I don't know if I was seventeen or eighteen. I was, like, on the brink, but I was at Playlist Live, and they were trying to hook up with me. And it's something I've never thought of again, and obviously, it was an older guy, and we're friends now. And obviously I'm not saying it's right, it's not right, but I don't know if I was seventeen or eighteen, and I don't know if anything so bad happened to condemn them."

Tana Mongeau explained that she received a call from a censored source stating that fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna was trying to sell her story of the encounter.

"It was f***ed up, and I was like, 'What if this was my trauma?'"

Trisha Paytas was shocked at the mention of Gabbie Hanna's name. Their host attempted to correlate their liking fellow YouTuber and "Survive the Night" host Joey Graceffa's tweet, before receiving a phone call, with Hanna attempting to sell the story.

"I didn't even think about it like, 'Damn, now that I'm thinking about it, I guess that could be something, but it's mine to have or [share].'"

Trisha Paytas added that the situation was "gross" and that Gabbie Hanna was the one person they thought of as "vile and disgusting."

Tana Mongeau in the crossfires of Gabbie Hanna

Previously, from 2014 to 2018, Mongeau and Hanna were friendly towards each other. The pair occasionally collaborated for the latter's YouTube channel before Hanna took a new direction into her content.

There is currently no concrete history on why the two are no longer friends, but Tana Mongeau seems to be in the crossfires of Gabbie Hanna's latest tirade.

The latter most recently harassed fellow YouTuber Jessi Smiles with various videos attempting to "expose her lies." Many of her fans have urged her to stop berating Smiles publicly.

Gabbi Hanna also attempted to call out former YouTuber Alx James for defending Smiles.

Tana Mongeau has not come forward with any more comments on the situation involving Gabbie Hanna. The latter, too, has not made any statement regarding the situation at this time.

