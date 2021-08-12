Tana Mongeau parties with "Shameless" star Ethan Cutkosky, and fans are not amused 

Tana Mongeau shared a video on TikTok of her sitting next to Shameless actor Ethan Cutkosky. In the video, Cutkosky is on the phone attempting to shield the flash from his eyes while a snippet of Charlie XCX's song Boys played over him speaking. The caption of the video reads:

"I'm so shameless Ethan Cutkosky."

Cutkosky, 21, is best known for his ten-season role in Shameless as Carl Gallagher, one of the problem children. He also starred in The Unborn and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

The video did not further explain Mongeau's association with Cutkosky. Tana Mongeau's video on TikTok has amassed over four million views, thirty thousand comments and with 870 thousand likes.

Fans react to Tana Mongeau's post with Ethan Cutkosky

While Cutkosky's character is best known for associating with the wrong people, many fans commented that him interacting with Tana Mongeau was its real-life equivalent. Some fans questioned why Tana was hanging out with Cutkosky, or associating him with a trend meant for significant others.

Tana Mongeau has not updated her relationship status after sharing her reconciliation with boyfriend Chris Miles on Twitter. She recently shared a video where she is seen playfully attempting to kiss Demi Lovato.

One user commented:

"I'm confused does she have a boyfriend or not."

Another user referenced Ethan Cutkosky's long-running show:

"So he really shameless, huh."

A third user commented:

"She runs in the same [croud] as him, drug addicts lmao."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Ethan Cutkosky has not shared any videos on his TikTok page featuring Tana Mongeau. Tana Mongeau recently mentioned on Twitter that she was out of touch with Chris Miles for a short period of time due to him losing his phone.

Tana Mongeau has not commented on the situation or the comments involving her association with Cutkosky.

Also read: "Rock bottom": Addison Rae appears on the Jimmy Kimmel show with David Spade, and the internet is not impressed

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish