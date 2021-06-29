Tana Mongeau takes another jibe at Austin McBroom's cheating scandal as she claims he paid her roommate $40K

Tana Mongeau is not done after Austin McBroom's comeback on June 26th. In a tweet on June 27th, Tana Mongeau quoted McBroom's tweet as a retort of another claim regarding his alleged infidelity.

"Remember when you had one of your security guards drop off $40,000 in a bag to my roommate so they wouldn't expose you cheating? You didn't pay me though."

Tana Mongeau isn't the only influencer to accuse Austin McBroom of cheating. Jake Paul recently claimed that Austin McBroom cheated on his wife "every weekend."

Austin McBroom's recent reaction originally came from Tana Mongeau claiming that his company, Social Gloves Entertainment, was going bankrupt and not paying for their talent.

u realize triller offers more money than u rite 😭 maybe i’d fight with social gloves when my friends get their checks :/



remember when you had one of your security guards drop off $40,000 in a bag to my roommate so they wouldn’t expose you cheating? You didn’t pay me though 🤪 https://t.co/AHceZfKnJM — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 28, 2021

Also read: What is Young M.A.'s Net Worth? Exploring the Rapper's fortune as she checks herself into rehab

Tana Mongeau and Austin McBroom's back-and-forth

The retort between the two YouTubers is the latest since early June. On June 12th, Tana Mongeau claimed that Austin McBroom was allegedly cheating on wife Catherine McBroom.

In the original tweet, Mongeau claimed that McBroom had a lipstick in his car that belonged to "a random b---h." She also claimed that Jake Paul received a FaceTime from Austin with Catherine asking if the lipstick was Mongeau's.

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Also read: "She doesn't want to be famous": KSI defends his girlfriend after RiceGum refers to their relationship as a 'waste of clout'

Austin McBroom then replied to Tana Mongeau's tweet stating that "this lame a-- lie ain't gonna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his a-- whooping."

🧢 to the biggest clout chaser of them all! And it was actually Erika Costell’s lipstick dummy, I was taking Jake and her back to Jake’s house. This lame as lie ain’t gunna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his ass whoopin. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 12, 2021

Tana continued with her comments, stating in another tweet that Austin McBroom created a "fake nanny company to cheat" and "hired four of [her] friends as "nannies and masseuses" so he could hook up with them all when wifey ain't home."

austin also hired four of my friends as “nannies” and “masseuses” so he could hook up w them all when wifey ain’t home 😪 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 13, 2021

Austin McBroom previously ignored Mongeau's other claims after the boxing event. When Tana Mongeau put the blame on Austin McBroom for Social Gloves Entertainment not paying its boxers and talent as claimed by Josh Richards, the company came forward with a statement.

In their statement, they stated they hired "a leading accounting firm as well as a first-class forensic auditor to make sure that all amounts are properly accounted for."

Austin McBroom followed up with the below tweet on June 26th.

Matter of fact if you’re a woman who would love to sleep @tanamongeau in the ring, hit me up! I would be honored to make that happen. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 26, 2021

Also read: BTS' Jungkook trends worldwide as fans go crazy over singer's new hairstyle during #BTSTHEBEST online talk event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji