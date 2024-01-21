"Ted finally met the mother!!!": How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor gets married in a snowstorm

Josh Radnor has finally tied the knot this year. The 49-year-old star of How I Met Your Mother married Jordana Jacobs two weeks ago at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley, New York. Radnor enthusiastically shared the news of the union on Instagram, delighting fans with a collection of heartwarming pictures that offered a glimpse into their celebration.

The unexpected revelation has sparked a wave of joy and intrigue among Radnor's dedicated fanbase. Amid the online frenzy, social media has been inundated with congratulatory messages, lighthearted jokes about finally meeting "the mother," and even some admissions of surprise.

Ahead of the release of his new album Eulogy, Vol. I, the actor and singer, announced last November that he would get married. He told this after performing his song Brooklyn Girl during a sold-out tour stop in NYC.

Fans react to the news of the marriage of Josh Radnor

On Friday, January 19, Josh Radnor of How I Met Your Mother fame posted pictures from his private wedding at the Cedar Lake Estate on Instagram.

The delightful union has undoubtedly sparked a wave of joy and anticipation among Josh Radnor's devoted fans. The fan reactions on social media include heartfelt congratulations and playful remarks about finally meeting the mother.

These responses are a testament to the surprise and joy of unexpected revelations. Some fans were surprised to learn that Radnor was not already married, expressing their astonishment.

Josh Radnor weds Jordana Jacobs

Josh Radnor, the star of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and Brooklyn-based psychologist Jordana Jacobs met at a retreat, and they subsequently exchanged vows during a winter storm.

Radnor had been going through a difficult breakup for a few months. He most recently made an appearance on Fleishman Is in Trouble on Hulu. After moving between his Los Angeles home, his parent's home, and an Airbnb in Nashville, he took off on a weekend of intensified self-examination. He traveled to New York, where he met Jacobs, who was also said to be healing from a broken relationship.

Radnor and Jacobs story (Image via joshradnor@Instagram)

Radnor and Jacobs married in a Hudson Valley private ceremony amid a snowstorm. Radnor shared the photos on the photos of the ceremony held at the Cedar Lake Estate on his Instagram handle on Friday, January 19. The carousel of pictures of the newlyweds kissing against a winter backdrop was captioned beautifully by him.

"I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend."

He ended the caption with a note for his wife,

"But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

How I Met Your Mother star and Jacobs first connected at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, the actor told The New York Times in 2022. Then, in 2023, he revealed to the PEOPLE while talking about his new single, Learning that he and his fiancée have been living together in Brooklyn, and his album covers all emotions, including that of love.

He told the Times that as soon as the retreat was over, he and Jacobs communicated constantly through messages and shared things like "Insights, sentiments, and thoughts."

On January 6, 2024, Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs had a Jewish wedding customs-filled ceremony, which the couple's friend and minister officiated at Universal Life Church, Jacob Azia.