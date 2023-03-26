“Thanks for watching?” - 21 Jump Street co-director reacts to Kanye West’s Jonah Hill post

American director Christopher Miller has reacted to rapper Kanye West's conscious effort to watch the 2012 comedy action film, 21 Jump Street. On March 25, the 47-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of West's Instagram post, where he claimed he started "liking Jewish people again."

The director wrote:

"Um… thanks for watching?"

Miller's 21 Jump Street co-director, Phil Lord, also reacted to Kanye West watching the film and praising it. On March 26, a Twitter user tagged both directors and asked if there was "anything they can't do."

To this, Lord replied:

“Laughter is the best medicine.”

What did Kanye West write about 21 Jump Street?

On March 24, Kanye West took to his Instagram handle and shared a cover poster of 21 Jump Street. In the caption, he credited actor Jonah Hill for helping him "like Jewish people again."

He wrote:

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

West sparked controversy in October 2022 after appearing at Paris Fashion Week wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, alongside his Yeezy collection models and political commentator friend, Candace Owens.

The Famous rapper gave a speech before showcasing his Yeezy season 9 collection wearing the t-shirt that featured the hate slogan. As per Anti-Defamation League, the phrase, originating in 2015, is considered a "white supremacist phrase," and came into the limelight after the Black Lives Matter movement began.

The rapper was later called out for his controversial t-shirt. Kanye West then began his spree of anti-Jew hatred on social media, accusing Jewish media of having an agenda against him and censoring him. West even accused rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of being "controlled" by Jews after he called him out for his actions.

Christopher Webb @cwebbonline



Kanye West wears White Lives Matter shirt to North's basketball game. Are you kidding me?! This makes it worse.Kanye West wears White Lives Matter shirt to North's basketball game. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Are you kidding me?! This makes it worse.Kanye West wears White Lives Matter shirt to North's basketball game. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qhY3SSTpgl

Kanye's social media handles were temporarily disabled by Instagram and Twitter due to his controversial opinions on the Jewish community and media. Things started going downhill when the Bound 2 rapper threatened to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

Several brands and companies like CAA, Balenciaga, Adidas, JP Morgan Chase, and Vogue cut ties and severed multi-billion-dollar deals with West. The rapper seemingly apologized for his hateful words against Jewish people in an interview with Piers Morgan, but people called him out for his "half-a*sed apology."

Recently, it was reported that Adidas approached West to sell the remaining Yeezy stock, which is estimated to be $530 million.

Poll : 0 votes