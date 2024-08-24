"That man has got to stop with the spray tan" — Internet reacts as Donald Trump's alleged unedited photo from Arizona visit goes viral

Donald Trump's alleged unedited photo without makeup has gone viral on the internet and netizens are trolling the former president using cosmetics and spray tan. The viral image as per Snopes, a fact-checking website was captured by photojournalist Tannen Maury at a January 2024 rally in Iowa and is confirmed to be unedited.

After Pop Crave posted the unedited photo on X on August 23, users took to comment trolling Trump. People claimed the reason behind Trump's iconic orange face is his spray tan and said that he needs to stop using it.

A user joked saying Trump forgot to pay his makeup artist,

"When you also failed the pay the invoices for your makeup artist," said a user.

Others wondered how Trump looked without a fake tan and suggested he change his look,

"It would be really interesting to see what trump looks like without that fake tan on his face. Also think he would better suit a buzz cut or something, just something cleaner lol," commented another user.

Another user gave Donald Trump a tip on how to keep spray tan in place so that it doesn't sweat off,

"The makeup tan is sweating off. He should get a fan blowing next to him to cool off and the tan will stay in place. Just a tip," said one user.

Users also pointed to Donald Trump's eyebrows since in the photo, it looks like he has got two sets of them.

"Never seen someone with 2 sets of eyebrows," a netizen commented.

"Why is he rotting in real time," another user commented.

"that man has got to stop with the spray tan," commented another user.

Does Donald Trump use spray tan?

As per an interview of Donald Trump's ex-classmate with The Washngton Post in June 2016, Donald Trump has been using fake tan since his high school days.

The ex-classmate revealed that Trump's high school beach day routine involved a prep routine where he would tan with at-home UV light.

As per former Trump aide and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman's new book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, Donald Trump used tanning bads every day.

While speaking to The New York Times in February 2019, dermatologist Tina Alster observed that Trump's skin has the hallmarks of years spent in sun. Alster also mentioned his tan goes noticed since he improperly applies tanning creams and sprays. Alster said,

"He looks more orangy than he does tan."

Jason Kelly, a Cleveland Based makeup artist who was hired to work at 2016 Republican National Convention told Harper's Bazaar in July 2016,

"I know exactly what he does to himself - the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."

While speaking to NY Daily News in March 2016, the director of airbrush design at Beach Bum Tanning criticized Trump's alleged self tanning technique and said that one needs to be very skilled to add makeup on top of self-tanning.

