"That’s my Heisenberg"- Fans in praises of Bryan Cranston as he addresses Bob Iger in SAG-AFTRA speech

After days of the SAG-AFTRA strike, where one of the main agendas has been the use of AI to replace human effort, Bryan Cranston, the star of Breaking Bad hit back at big studios, and especially at Disney's Bob Iger, in a fiery speech that left supporters thrilled.

Cranston was among the many celebrities present at the rally today. But unlike others who have addressed the looming threat of AI and the increasing wage gap, he delivered a message to Bob Iger directly. He said:

"We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger...I know, sir, that you look [at] things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots."

He continued:

"We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity! We are union through and through, all the way to the end!"

Apart from igniting a great response at the venue, this invited some great responses online as well. Many came in favor of Bryan Cranston and drew constant comparisons with his most famous portrayal, Walter White.

Bryan Cranston's speech draws Breaking Bad references

When Bryan Cranston broke into his fiery speech, it was quite evident that he would be compared to his Breaking Bad character, who has now become a part of pop culture.

Many fans reacted with Walter White quotes and memes as a way of celebrating Cranston's strong stance against big studios.

Bryan Cranston was joined today by other big names like Steve Buscemi, Wendell Pierce, Christian Slater, Christine Baranski, Stephen Lang, Titus Burgess, Michael Shannon, BD Wong, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Corey Stoll, among many others.

It will be some time before this crisis is resolved.