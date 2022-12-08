The Amazing Race season 34 fans have mixed reactions as Luis and Michelle place 3rd in the finale

The Amazing Race season 34 came to a nail-biting end on Wednesday night, December 7, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, as the famed reality TV series aired on CBS with its grand finale.
Episode 12 of The Amazing Race season 34, titled The Only Leg That Matters, featured three finalists -- Big Brother couple Derek-Claire, long-lost sisters Emily-Molly, and married couple Luis-Michelle -- who beat all odds and avoided elimination to make it to the final leg. It all boiled down to this final race as they had one last chance to win the $1 million cash prize.
Although all three teams gave it their best shot, there could only be one winner. Ultimately, the winning team turned out to be Big Brother couple Derek and Claire. Following them in second place were Emily and Molly. This meant that Luis and Michelle secured the third spot.
Despite reaching third place, the couple were glad that they were able to embark on this journey together. While there were fans who shared the same sentiment, there were a few who were upset with Luis and Michelle not winning the competition.
Fans had mixed reactions about Luis and Michelle coming third on The Amazing Race
Taking to Twitter, some fans shared that they were upset that Luis and Michelle didn't win the $1 million prize. Many claimed they were rooting for the couple to win and that they were their favorite team.
Some fans also added that they were glad that Luis and Michelle managed to complete the race, despite coming third, and congratulated them. A few fans also added that they hoped Luis and Michelle get selected to compete in The Amazing Race: All Stars as a redemption for the title.
The Amazing Race saw finalists overcoming multiple roadblocks
The three teams had to travel 3000 miles from their previous location to Nashville, USA for the final leg of The Amazing Race season 34. There were no advantages in this episode. The teams started from the same place at the same time, so it was anyone's game. All they had to do was race to the finish line after completing the tasks ahead of the others.
The finale episode of had no Detours, just Roadblocks. The challenges they faced were all completely relevant to Nashville Tennessee. The three teams had to label and bottle up 30 Tennessee whiskey bottles, play a giant floor piano with their feet in under 11 seconds, and deliver Gibson guitars to three musicians performing in various locations in Downtown Broadway in order to complete the leg.
The Amazing Race season 34 airs only on CBS. As of now, no information about season 35 has been made public. If viewers missed the episode, they can stream it the next day on Peacock.