The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur to marry fellow contestant Akshay Thakrar, Lord Alan Sugar invited to attend

Harpreet Kaur, The Apprentice 2022 winner, and fellow contestant Akshay Thakrar are set to tie the knot next month, as per The Mirror. Alan Sugar is reportedly on the guestlist and several contestants from the series are also due to attend. The couple will reportedly have three separate ceremonies, including an English white wedding, a traditional Indian wedding in Watford, and a final reception in Windsor.

The news of the duo's wedding comes after Thakrar proposed to Kaur and the couple announced their engagement on social media on May 30, 2023. Kaur won season 16 of the BBC show and secured a £250,000 ($317,000) investment from Lord Alan Sugar for her luxury dessert brand Oh So Yum!

Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar's wedding plans and guestlist

The Apprentice couple is currently gearing up to get married at the end of next month, as per an article published by The Mirror on April 10. While the date has not been announced yet, the publication revealed that business tycoon Alan Sugar, the show's Baroness Karren Brady, and Tim Campbell have been invited to the wedding. Expressing her excitement about the trio possibly being part of the couple's big day, Kaur told the publication:

"We’re really excited and are hoping Lord Sugar, Karren and Tim can make it. The show is what allowed us to meet and it’s been a big part of our lives. It depends on their schedules but they’ve all been invited to the traditional Indian wedding ceremony in Watford and the reception in Windsor."

Harpreet Kaur added:

"We've tried to keep the whole thing as intimate as possible because otherwise, it can all get really out of hand. When you're Indian, your close family is about 150 people."

Kathryn Burn, who was also a contestant on The Apprentice in 2022, will be Kaur's bridesmaid. Other participants of the series, including Brittany Carter, Akeem Bundu-Kamara, and Nick Showering will also attend the wedding, as per The Mirror.

In a clip the duo shared on social media on April 10, Kaur asked Thakrar what he was looking forward to about the wedding and he responded, "marrying you." He mentioned that he was eager for the couple to start a new journey together and "live in the moment rather than trying to plan or organize."

Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar's engagement

As per The Mirror, after The Apprentice ended, Akshay invited Harpreet out for lunch. The latter told the publication that things then "escalated very quickly" and the couple got "quite serious" within three months.

Thakrar then proposed to Harpreet Kaur in 2023 on a rooftop near London Bridge with a sign that read, "Will you marry me." The venue was decorated with fireworks and roses and Thakrar knelt before Kaur and put a ring on her finger.

Shedding light on the proposal, Thakrar, 31, told The Mirror that it was "like a movie set." He stated that he initially planned to propose in Dubai but "the stress of carrying a diamond ring through customs was too much."

"I still booked Dubai for Harpreet's birthday, and I think she thought I was going to propose there, but I wanted to catch her off guard, so I did it a couple of days before," he said.

Harpreet Kaur said she did not suspect anything as she was told the couple was attending a James Bond-themed party, which turned out to be her proposal. She told the publication that Thakrar's friends were in on the plan and called the day "magical."

Harpreet Kaur gained a £250,000 investment from Alan Sugar for her startup in 2022. However, after 18 months, they parted ways. A press release from Sugar's team on social media mentioned that The Apprentice winner "bought back Lord Sugar's shares in her desserts business, Oh So Yum!"

The statement further noted that the duo came to a mutual understanding that this was the best decision for the future of the company. The business tycoon mentioned in his statement that Harpreet is an "exceptionally bright and driven businesswoman," and said that he had enjoyed working with her.