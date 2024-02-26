"The audacity to be racist and disrespectful": Autumn Bray Edwards Goldsboro restaurant incident sparks outrage online 

Autumn Bray Edwards has garnered immense traction online after leaving a racist note to a Chinatown waitstaff. A bill of the former’s was made available online, where one could note certain stereotypical phrases directed towards the establishment and the employees. Many have now taken to the internet to express outrage over the incident.

Detroit Chinatown took to their official Facebook page today to share a screenshot of a bill and what seems to be the Facebook page of the customer in question. They also wrote in their post:

“Yesterday, a North Carolina woman Autumn Bray (Autumn Edwards) left a racist note and no tip to a Chinese waiter after eating at an Asian restaurant.”

In the screenshot, one could see what appears to be the customer’s bill with the recommended tipping section canceled out. Edwards also seemed to have written on the receipt:

“Ching – Chong Ding – Dong P.S. F**k you!”

Reddit page r/NorthCarolina also shared a screenshot of Autumn Bray Edwards leaving a comment under Detroit Chinatown’s Facebook post, where she allegedly wrote, "Can y’all grow tf up now.”

Who is Autumn Bray Edwards? Details revealed as netizens put customer on blast

According to Detroit Chinatown, Autumn Bray Edwards is an Eastern Wayne High School graduate who lives in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Following the incident, Goldsboro’s Pet Supplies Plus branch released a statement claiming that she never worked at their company. The official statement read:

“A matter involving an individual by the name of Autumn Edwards or Autumn Bray has come to our attention. This person is not currently employed with Pet Supplies Plus Goldsboro and has not been employed with us in the past.”

Meanwhile, many took to social media platforms like Facebook and Reddit to put Edwards on blast. A few reactions to the recent controversy read:

As the matter continued to gain traction online, Autumn Bray Edwards reportedly took to Facebook to claim that she was not racist. She said:

“Y’all can talk all y’all’s smack that y’all want I’m not racist and I don’t care who thinks what y’all can. Do whatever y’all think or say whatever don’t care but stop stalking all my social media because it’s really getting old and y’all making yourself look like straight creeps.”

Reddit user u/kittenmittenx also took to the social networking site to claim that Autumn Bray Edwards, her father, and law enforcement reportedly appeared at the restaurant after the incident.

The restaurant corroborated the same as well by revealing that Autumn brought in officers to the establishment to allege that the eatery was “attacking her on internet.” They went on to say that her husband and her father apologized for her actions.

No other updates regarding the matter were made available online at the time of writing this article.