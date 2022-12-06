“The best duet”: The Voice fans laud Omar and Justin after their duet to Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love of All

The Voice season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. This week, the Top 8 took to center stage and performed their hearts out, vying for a spot in the grand finale.

Unlike previous weeks, where each contestant only performed once, this week, apart from their usual solo, the contestants were also paired with each other for a duet. They had to sing a song by the famed singer, Whitney Houston.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice OMAR JOSE CARDONA CAN DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMAR JOSE CARDONA CAN DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Q38Mi9ZCDH

The contestants with the highest number of votes after their semi-final will advance to the grand finale next week. The decision on which contestant will make it through is decided by viewers back at home.

While all performances received raving reviews from the coaches, one duet, in particular, left The Voice fans claiming that it was the best of the night. This was Omar and Justin's duet of the Whitney Houston classic, Greatest Love of All.

Linda Pawlowski @LindaPawlowski5 @gwenstefani #TheVoice I believe The greatest love of all between Justin and Omar was Fantastic ! The best duet of all tonight! Love them both Whitney would be proud! @gwenstefani #TheVoice I believe The greatest love of all between Justin and Omar was Fantastic ! The best duet of all tonight! Love them both Whitney would be proud!

The Voice season 22 fans claim that Omar and Justin did Whitney Houston proud with their duet

Taking to Twitter, fans said that Omar and Justin had the best duet of the night. Some added that they "blew it out of the park," saying that they were rooting for both contestants to make it through to the grand finale that will air live next week.

Laura @LaughinGal Omar blew that out of the park!! I hope Justin, Morgan, Parajita make it to finale! Some outstanding people are probably going home tomorrow over Blake’s boring boys. (Except Bode) #thevoice Omar blew that out of the park!! I hope Justin, Morgan, Parajita make it to finale! Some outstanding people are probably going home tomorrow over Blake’s boring boys. (Except Bode) #thevoice

Letier S. @oohlala_letier #TheVoice I’ve never heard a male duet better than Justin and Omar!!! Loveee I’ve never heard a male duet better than Justin and Omar!!! Loveee 💗 #TheVoice https://t.co/YOkU4Y2Wo3

Cindy H @MzCindy81 That was a perfect pairing with Justin and Omar. That was my favorite duet so far. #TheVoice That was a perfect pairing with Justin and Omar. That was my favorite duet so far. #TheVoice

Jennifer Chafin @JenniChaf Oh my gosh!!! Justin and Omar just had THE BEST duet on @NBCTheVoice !!! They definitely would make Whitney proud! #TheVoice Oh my gosh!!! Justin and Omar just had THE BEST duet on @NBCTheVoice !!! They definitely would make Whitney proud! #TheVoice

Linda Pawlowski @LindaPawlowski5 @gwenstefani #TheVoice I believe The greatest love of all between Justin and Omar was Fantastic ! The best duet of all tonight! Love them both Whitney would be proud! @gwenstefani #TheVoice I believe The greatest love of all between Justin and Omar was Fantastic ! The best duet of all tonight! Love them both Whitney would be proud!

Sherry Lopez @sherrylopez32 @johnlegend #TheVoice

Justin and Omar sounded so good together! Gave me chills! Justin and Omar sounded so good together! Gave me chills! @johnlegend #TheVoice Justin and Omar sounded so good together! Gave me chills!

!‏ @5sos5tour both justin and omar deserve to be in the finale. hands down my top 2 of the night #TheVoice both justin and omar deserve to be in the finale. hands down my top 2 of the night #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on The Voice season 22 semi-finals

This week, the Top 8 contestants performed their hearts out during the semi-finals. So far, Blake Shelton and John Legend have three contestants each in their respective teams. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello have only one contestant remaining on their teams.

Justin from team Gwen and Omar from team Legend were paired together and had to perform a Whitney Houston classic on The Voice.

The duo performed their rendition of Whitney's Greatest Love of All. Although Omar has been a front-runner in the competition all these weeks, during the duet, Justin had a bolder voice, which made him stand out. Meanwhile, Omar's tone sounded a bit more refined.

Apart from their duet, each contestant also had to sing a solo song of their choice. Justin was the first contestant to perform, and he sang his rendition of Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo. Omar performed his rendition of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On.

If you're curious as to who will make it through to the finale, viewers will have to wait till the results are announced on Tuesday night when The Voice season 22 reruns.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes