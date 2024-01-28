“The BTS effect”: Fans react as a good friend of Jin, Chef Paik Jong-won partners with Defense Ministry to improve cafeteria meals

On January 28, 2024, the South Korean media outlet The Korea Times reported that a close friend of BTS' Jin, Chef Paik Jong-won, partnered with the defense ministry to enhance cafeteria meals in the military, leaving fans proud.

It should be noted that Chef Paik Jong-won appeared in Run BTS episode 125, where he collaborated with the seven members, aiding them in cooking.

As he embarks on this collaboration with the Defense Ministry, fans are undoubtedly convinced that it was BTS's influence that prompted the chef to take the initiative to improve meals for soldiers.

Expand Tweet

"He heard Jin complaining": Fans react as BTS's close friend Chef Paik Jong-won prepares to improve the food conditions in military

Expand Tweet

On January 26, 2024, the Born Korean CEO and Chef Paik Jong-won signed a memorandum of understanding with the head of the defense ministry's logistics management bureau, Lee Gap-su.

The agreement entails the former's commitment to developing and improving the quality of military meals at the ministry's headquarters in Seoul. It includes enhancing cafeteria meals, developing recipes, and providing suitable kitchen utensils for the military. The agreement also outlines measures for offering employment to members who complete their military service as cooks.

The process will kick off as mentioned by the outlet, with both sides selecting a trial unit and implementing necessary measures and advice from the company the following month. The goal is to establish a standard model for changing and enhancing mess hall operations.

Upon learning about the new initiative, fans were confident that it was due to the sepet that Chef Paik had partnered with the Ministry of Defense.

Given his collaboration with them in Run BTS 125, his close friendship with Jin, and his current project developing a traditional wine on behalf of Jin, fans believe he may have visited the members and, upon becoming aware of the conditions of meals in the military, suggested taking action.

Some fans left sarcastic remarks, suggesting that Jin might have called Chef Paik Jong-won to champion the cause and do something for the group members. Needless to say, fans continue to admire the friendship between the two and can't get enough of how supportive they are of each other.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All BTS members, including Kim Namjoon, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.