"The Bud Light special treatment": Aldi faces mass boycott over National Procurement Officer job posting 

Aldi, a German supermarket chain, has triggered widespread backlash over a recent hiring post focussed on only employing diverse talent. In a LinkedIn post on February 2, 2024, Jobs for Humanity announced they have partnered with Aldi US to build an “inclusive and just employment ecosystem.”

Jobs for Humanity is an employment agency that aids inclusive employers in recruiting top diverse talent. In the post on LinkedIn, Jobs for Humanity announced Aldi is looking for a procurement specialist in Dublin, Ohio, and they would only prioritize applicants from diverse communities.

The post enraged some social media users who believe the supermarket chain is discriminating against straight white people. Libs of TikTok, who shared the post on X, said,

"They’re looking to hire a procurement specialist and will prioritize everyone except straight white people."

In response to the post, a social media user suggested that they give the supermarket chain the Bud Light treatment and boycott the brand. Last year, Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney prompted a conservative backlash.

German supermarket chain Aldi is facing calls for a mass boycott after the US franchise looking for procurement specialists in Ohio partnered with Jobs for Humanity to prioritize recruitment of top talent in diverse communities. The post on the Jobs on Humanity LinkedIn page read,

“Jobs for Humanity is partnering with Aldi to build an inclusive and just employment ecosystem. Therefore, we prioritize individuals coming from the following communities: Refugee, Neurodivergent, Single Parent, Blind or Low Vision, Deaf or Hard of Hearing, Black, Hispanic, Asian, Military Veterans, the Elderly, the LGBTQ, and Justice Impacted individuals."

In response to the post, some netizens who believed the company was discriminating against straight white people called for a mass boycott of the supermarket chains in the US.

CEO of X, Elon Musk, also reacted to the incident, stating,

Libs of TikTok, who shared the post on X, also pulled up Aldi’s commitment to the Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program that promises to include people of different races, ethnicities, religions, abilities, genders, and sexual orientations, who have been historically discriminated against in the realm of employment opportunities.

In response to the post, a social media user, Red Wave, alleged DEI hiring policy is highly discriminatory and should be deemed illegal.

“DEI is illegal and racist, the problem is the Federal Government doesn't enforce this law. Mostly every major company in America is discriminating against white people when hiring, it's ridiculous.”

According to Harvard Business Review, DEI is not illegal until the HR complies with employment laws and hires best-fit candidates for the position. According to law firm McKinsey, DEI enables organizations to serve different customer bases and minimizes potential biases while screening candidates.

In the wake of the backlash, Jobs for Humanity has stopped accepting applications on their LinkedIn, which currently only has four applicants.