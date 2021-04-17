"The car flipped 3 times": Jeffree Star left with neck brace in hospital after "severe" accident near Casper

Jeffree Star is known for many things, but this story may send a chill up the spine of his fans. It's being reported that the American YouTuber is in a hospital with a neck brace on and says, "he's lucky to be alive after his car flipped three times" in an accident.

The internet star was with his friend Daniel Lucas when the accident occurred after hitting black ice.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

According to Star, this was one of the scariest moments of his life. He added that he is in "excruciating pain" as part of his back is broken with a "vertebrae fracture" on his spine.

The 35-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in a few months.

Also read: Harry Styles' stunning "Ariel" SNL photoshoot leaves Twitter in awe

This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still.

I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.

My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

According to Jeffree, his friend Daniel has other complications. The latter is a cancer survivor, and due to complications with his organs, the doctors are monitoring him 24/7.

My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Who is Jeffree Star?

Jeffree Star rose to fame before becoming an influencer when he became famous on Myspace. In 2006, he was an aspiring singer and used the once-famous platform to promote his music career.

nicki minaj jeffree star rapping to did it on em reaction pic.twitter.com/ZVIutJJAJv — Gio 🍒 (@nickireax) August 27, 2019

In 2009, the California native released his first and only album, Beauty Killer, which included a song with Nicki Minaj called "Lollipop Luxury." But Jeffree Star left the music industry soon after and hasn't been involved with it since 2013.

This September marks the 10 year anniversary of my song 'Lollipop Luxury' feat. @NICKIMINAJ! 🔥💄 One for the history books: https://t.co/TCV0dyGwNf — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 19, 2019

Advertisement

But YouTube has proven to be a successful venture for Jeffree Star as he now has more than 17 million subscribers. He has been on the platform since 2006, and his videos include makeup tutorials, product reviews, and other related activities.

Moreover, In 2014, he finally launched his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and it's become quite the household name. According to Forbes, his line has sold more than $100 million worth of makeup annually since its launch.

Yesss these are the OG Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirrors!! ⭐ When we started to make shapes, I didn't make holes for the 2 OG's.. "Creamsicle" aka Thirsty mirror and Bomb Pop!

The new versions have hole's in the handles for all the collectors! 💙 https://t.co/ngnbXc7qiR — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2021

Jeffree Star has ongoing "feuds" with several celebrities

The content creator has fallen out with makeup artists like Manny "MUA" Gutierrez, Gabby Zamora, Laura Lee, and Nikita Dragun. His feud with Kylie Jenner has been going on for 'years.'

Star has repeatedly gone after the Kylie Cosmetic line on his YouTube channel, and it can only be assumed that Jenner isn't his biggest fan.

Advertisement

@JeffreeStar I have the same passion 💛 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 17, 2016

While this latest incident may not be ideal for the YouTuber, it's probably fair to say that Jeffree Star will make a full recovery in the coming months and be back on the platform sooner than later. Moreover, he will probably be including his friend Daniel in more of his videos.

Who’s ready for a NEW VIDEO tomorrow on my channel?? 💖 Daniel, one of my best friends who’s been w me thru it all, reveals ALL 💯 It will be up in the morning. pic.twitter.com/1CzcW8jrPy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2021

Also read: Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5: Ending Explained & 5 Easter eggs you probably missed