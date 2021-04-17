"The car flipped 3 times": Jeffree Star left with neck brace in hospital after "severe" accident near Casper

Jeffree Star is known for many things, but this story may send a chill up the spine of his fans. It's being reported that the American YouTuber is in a hospital with a neck brace on and says, "he's lucky to be alive after his car flipped three times" in an accident.
The internet star was with his friend Daniel Lucas when the accident occurred after hitting black ice.
According to Star, this was one of the scariest moments of his life. He added that he is in "excruciating pain" as part of his back is broken with a "vertebrae fracture" on his spine.
The 35-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in a few months.
According to Jeffree, his friend Daniel has other complications. The latter is a cancer survivor, and due to complications with his organs, the doctors are monitoring him 24/7.
Who is Jeffree Star?
Jeffree Star rose to fame before becoming an influencer when he became famous on Myspace. In 2006, he was an aspiring singer and used the once-famous platform to promote his music career.
In 2009, the California native released his first and only album, Beauty Killer, which included a song with Nicki Minaj called "Lollipop Luxury." But Jeffree Star left the music industry soon after and hasn't been involved with it since 2013.
But YouTube has proven to be a successful venture for Jeffree Star as he now has more than 17 million subscribers. He has been on the platform since 2006, and his videos include makeup tutorials, product reviews, and other related activities.
Moreover, In 2014, he finally launched his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and it's become quite the household name. According to Forbes, his line has sold more than $100 million worth of makeup annually since its launch.
Jeffree Star has ongoing "feuds" with several celebrities
The content creator has fallen out with makeup artists like Manny "MUA" Gutierrez, Gabby Zamora, Laura Lee, and Nikita Dragun. His feud with Kylie Jenner has been going on for 'years.'
Star has repeatedly gone after the Kylie Cosmetic line on his YouTube channel, and it can only be assumed that Jenner isn't his biggest fan.
While this latest incident may not be ideal for the YouTuber, it's probably fair to say that Jeffree Star will make a full recovery in the coming months and be back on the platform sooner than later. Moreover, he will probably be including his friend Daniel in more of his videos.
