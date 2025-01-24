"The only company with a backbone"— Internet divided as Costco rejects anti-DEI proposal

In a move that has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms, Costco Wholesale Corporation has made waves by rejecting an anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) proposal that many view as a defining moment for the retailer.

On January 23, 2025, Costco Wholesale Corporation, an American multinational retailer, released a statement announcing that it would reject the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Act (DEIA), the terminating law passed by President Donald Trump during his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The decision has ignited a divided conversation across social media platforms, particularly on X. Some users have praised the company for its principled stance against the controversial law.

"why is this the only company with a backbone," one commented.

Many users on X expressed their intent to shop exclusively at Costco in the future, emphasizing their belief that the retailer is one of the few companies left with strong principles.

"Looks like this is where I'll be shopping from now on. I wonder if they have a plan in place to combat the deregulation of food safety coming from the white house? a user on X commented.

"I use to give Walmart and Amazon all of my money, looks like Costco is my new go to. BLACK people your dollar is powerful don’t give companies that donate to the party that hates us," another commented.

"Based as f*ck. That’s enough to get me to switch from Sam’s to cotsco. Good to see some companies have principles and don’t just sway with elections," another user wrote.

However, some users on X have expressed their intention to cancel their memberships, although the reasons for their decision have not been specified. Additionally, some commenters suggested that the company's actions may be motivated by a desire to retain customer loyalty.

"Time to cancel the Costco membership," a netizen commented.

"Or they don’t need another reason for peeps to strike lol," one more wrote.

"They also want to keep their members 😉," a third netizen commented on X.

Costco defies anti-DEI push, affirming commitment to diversity

The wholesale corporation (Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Costco Wholesale Corporation issued a statement confirming its decision to reject the anti-diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) proposal.

Chairman Hamilton Tony James shared the results of a poll conducted among the company’s shareholders and team, indicating overwhelming support for the rejection.

In his statement, James emphasized the American multinational retailer’s dedication to its workforce, stating that with over 300,000 employees, the company aims to ensure everyone feels included and secure.

"We owe our success to the more than 300,000 employees who serve our members every day. It is important that they all feel included and appreciated and that they transmit these values to our customers," James said.

In addition, Neil Saunders, managing director of consulting firm GlobalData’s retail division, spoke with AP News on Thursday, asserting that the company’s leadership is confident in its management and has no plans for significant changes.

"I think people generally have confidence in Costco’s management, and there’s an attitude of ‘Why rock the boat? It’s sailing very nicely,’" Saunders said.

The conversation began on Monday, January 20, 2025, when President Donald Trump, in his inauguration speech, issued an executive order terminating what he deemed "illegal DEI and 'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) policies." Another order followed on Tuesday, reinforcing this stance.

As The Hill reported, the law aimed at ending the DEI initiative led to the placement of federal DEI employees on leave. Now, federal agencies must report on the steps taken to revise their DEI programs.

The exact implementation timeline for these changes has not been confirmed, and President Trump has yet to respond to Costco's decision.

This is a developing story; further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

