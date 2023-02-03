The Covenant trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal promises an unusual Guy Ritchie film

The trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant dropped yesterday and pleasantly surprised those familiar with the director's filmography. The thing is - it doesn't look or feel like a Guy Ritchie movie at all, which seems odd for a film being marketed with his name in the title.

From unusual stylistic and casting decisions to the choice of genre itself, The Covenant looks like a major pivot for Ritchie. Here's why I think the filmmaker is out to reinvent himself with this movie.

The Covenant trailer will make you wonder what Guy Ritchie is up to

The director is used to working in a British gangster-style setting with questionable characters and coinciding plotlines. Ritchie's films are edgy, fast-paced, and full of dark, ill-mouthed humor coupled with his peculiar style of music and editing. The Covenant, with it's more humane and hearty setting, seems like a hard turn for Guy.

For starters, the upcoming movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, which in itself is a surprising but exciting collaboration. But Gyllenhaal, instead of playing a rogue baddie (Ritchie's hallmark), is cast as an American sergeant in Afghanistan who gets injured during a shootout against militants. His Afghan interpreter, played by Dar Salim, saves his life, thereby creating a strong bond which later leads to the soldier coming back to save the interpreter's family against all odds.

Guy Ritchie fans expect classy trash talk, adrenaline-pumping action, stylish gunfights, and unexpected face-offs from his films. This time, however, the filmmaker took a more emotional and dramatic route while still delivering a lot of action. The cinematography has a more confident footing instead of being fluid and experimental, suggesting the director's newfound vision.

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie on set (Image via Variety)

By working with themes like friendship, bond, and commitment, Ritchie seems to be moving out of his comfort zone. His craft is showing signs of maturity, with even the actions scenes looking slicker and more refined than any of his previous films. Most importantly, the trailer hinted at warmth and brotherhood that is unlike most of Guy's movies.

Clearly, Guy Ritchie is upgrading his own format and honing his cinematic palate at this point. With Gyllenhaal, one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, in the lead, The Covenant will hopefully bring Ritchie the recognition he deserves when it releases in April this year.

