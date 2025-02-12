"The drama just continues!"— Netizens react as Sam Altman calls Elon Musk insecure and unhappy after turning down OpenAI bid

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly criticized Elon Musk after rejecting his $97.4 billion bid to acquire the artificial intelligence company. Altman dismissed the offer, stating that OpenAI is "not for sale," and further described Musk as "insecure" and "unhappy," as reported by the New York Post on February 11, 2025.

Altman made the remarks during the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10-11, 2025, where he addressed Elon Musk's unsolicited bid and ongoing legal battles against OpenAI.

"We are not for sale," Altman stated. "I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there's been a lot of tactics, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff. Now this. And we'll try to just put our head down and keep working," he added.

His comments quickly went viral, seen as a challenge to Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018 over internal conflicts. Since then, Musk has criticized OpenAI, especially its shift to a for-profit model, AP News reported on February 11, 2025.

Altman's comments have ignited widespread discussions among tech enthusiasts and social media users and sparked intense debates online.

"Okay the drama just continues!," one X user commented.

"Elon's bid is more about control than opportunity, but OpenAI thrives on pushing boundaries, not selling out. Progress can't be bartered," another user wrote.

"Good one man," a user said.

Some social media users have sided with him, praising his decision to reject Musk's bid. While others defended Elon Musk, arguing that his leadership style is essential for innovation.

"With all respect Sam but you can't build what Elon built with insecurity. As an entrepreneur you should know," a user remarked.

"Sam is making a mistake openly antagonizing Elon. It doesn't generally end well for people when they do this," a user commented.

"Oh no... Never make it personal against Elon," a user remarked.

Elon Musk's lawsuit and failed takeover attempt intensify rivalry

The rivalry between the two executives dates back to OpenAI's founding. Elon Musk, once a major donor to the organization, parted ways with OpenAI in 2018 after a dispute over its direction. Since then, he has criticized the company for straying from its original nonprofit mission.

In March 2024, Elon Musk sued OpenAI, alleging that it had deviated from its original nonprofit mission and formed a lucrative partnership with Microsoft, as reported by Reuters in August 2024.

Now, with Musk's failed takeover attempt, the conflict has escalated further. His $97.4 billion bid was seen as an aggressive move to reclaim control over the AI company. However, OpenAI's board and leadership swiftly dismissed the offer, making it clear that they have no intention of selling, as reported by AP News on February 11, 2025.

Musk's bid comes at a critical time for OpenAI, which is in the process of expanding its AI capabilities and commercial ventures. The company has been working on strengthening its partnerships, including collaborations with Microsoft and other tech giants. Meanwhile, Musk's own AI initiative, xAI, continues to develop, positioning itself as a competitor to OpenAI.

