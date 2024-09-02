"The face you make when you gotta name 5 DDG songs" — Fans react as rapper responds to son Halo becoming a viral meme sensation 

Rapper DDG’s son Halo has become a meme. The singer shared a video on his Instagram stories of his eight-month-old son on a children's train ride. Fans could not help but laugh at the child looking confused about the situation. Many have since created hilarious memes on the same.

Both DDG and Halo's mother, singer Halle Bailey, joined in on the fun on social media. DDG took to X to say:

“Who made my son into a meme”

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey simply shared a meme of her son on X with a crying laughing emoji.

X user @scubaryan posted a video of Halo on the train ride and wrote in the video, “me lookin at the [robber emoji] who decided to sit by me when it’s 100 empty seats.” The meme had amassed nearly eight million views on the social networking site at the time of writing this article, with other memes of the same kind circulating across social media platforms.

While taking part in the social media trend, one netizen stated:

Netizen takes part in the viral Halo-meme trend (Image via Instagram)

Several other renditions of the meme made it online with some reading:

“When they beating up the dad and they say get the little boy too,” one X user said.

“When me & bro out to eat and a group of pred catchers come and smack ts out of him,” another netizen said.

“When you only know 5 people … who these other ninjas,” another platform user commented.

Others also took to X to note that Halo could become a part of multiple memes purely based on his demeanor.

“Why that boy look like he not having it? He just doesn’t know what it is yet lol,” another X user commented.

“Me watching idiots back in a truck in a wide open Target parking lot,” another netizen stated.

“Nah the n**ga that decided to pee next to you like bruh it’s other urinals,” a platform user commented.

The world was introduced to Halo for the first time in July when Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share pictures of her, DDG, and Halo enjoying a vacation in Italy. Some other tweets where people took part in the trend read:

“He looks like you know you one messed up now right,” an X user said.

“look like he judges everyone,” another platform user commented.

Halle Bailey and DDG initially kept their child’s face covered in pictures

The couple welcomed their son Halo in 2023. However, they chose not to share details of their son’s birth until days into 2024. On January 6, the Little Mermaid actress took to Instagram to share an image of her son’s hand, wearing a gold bracelet with his name on it. In the post, where his face was covered, she wrote:

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

Earlier this year, Bailey opened up about how netizens and the media were invasive by speculating about her pregnancy. Speaking at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, Bailey said:

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

DDG and Bailey now frequently share snippets of their family life on social media.

