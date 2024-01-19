“The king of 4th gen”: Fans go wild as Stray Kid’s Felix becomes the person to represent and model for first-ever BVLGARI magazine photoshoot

On January 19, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix solidified his status as the King of the fourth-generation K-pop idols by emerging as the featured representative and model for the inaugural BVLGARI magazine photoshoot in the Vogue Korea February issue.

Numerous pictorials of Stray Kids' Felix went viral on social media, where fans couldn't resist swooning over the latest images of the idol from various photoshoots.

They expressed their admiration on social media, with one user stating that the Deep End singer continues to prove himself as the King of the Fourth Generation.

"His face card is freaking insane": Fans can't get enough of the Stray Kids' Felix's latest photoshoot

As the Deep End singer emerged as the first-ever model to represent BVLGARI in their latest campaign promoting perfume through Vogue Korea's February issue, it soon became the talk of the town as fans continued to share several pictorials of Stray Kids' Felix on social media.

In the latest pictorial, fans could see Stray Kids' Felix donning a black suit, radiating the vibe of a prince, and flaunting his blonde hair. In other close-up shots, he can be seen showcasing BVLGARI's perfumes while flaunting his visuals.

In some pictorials, fans could see him wearing sleeveless outfits complemented by casual jeans, while in another, he is advertising the BVLGARI Pour Homme perfume with his black curly hair. The Stray Kids member continues to enchant fans with his first-ever photoshoot for BVLGARI, sending them into a frenzy with his black, curly, and blonde hair.

The internet continues to blow up with several unseen images of the Deep End singer for the Vogue Korea February photoshoot. Fans continued to write a plethora of compliments for the idol, stating that his face card enchanted them, and they were speechless. They continued to shower the idol with praise, stating that he nailed the latest photography.

Some fans were also proud of how Stray Kids' Felix continues to embrace new styles and inspires them with his impeccable fashion statement that shines from head to toe. Needless to say, fans wish to see the Deep End singer in more such pictorials in the future.

Stray Kids released a video titled STEP OUT 2024, outlining their agenda for this year. The upcoming activities take both Stray Kids members and fans on an exciting journey, where they will release a new album, a special album, conduct a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, and more.