The MrBeast Burger $25K giveaway: How to participate, list of billboard cities and more 

On June 16th, MrBeastBurger tweeted that they were "giving away a 25 thousand dollar Amazon gift card." In the tweet, they mentioned that there are nineteen billboards much like the title image above each that come with a unique number.

‼️WE ARE GIVING AWAY A $25K AMAZON GIFT CARD‼️



We bought 19 billboards across the country, each with a unique number. The first to crack the secret code... wins the card! We’ll be dropping the billboard cities daily 👀… Click the link to enter💰 https://t.co/khlCYqGLW0 @MrBeast pic.twitter.com/RSvmHd1Jib — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) June 16, 2021

Also read: MrBeast teases his own podcast after Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper signs whopping $60 million 3-year deal with Spotify

MrBeast Burger is a delivery-only fast-food restaurant founded by the titular MrBeast, an influential YouTuber best known for his large sum giveaways. He created the restaurant in December 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina.

This was the only physical restaurant location known to date, taking the place of a Burger Boy restaurant. The restaurant is best known for paying people to eat there, or better yet, the first free food restaurant.

Below are the guidelines on how to enter the nationwide giveaway.

MrBeast Burger Giveaway guidelines

In the tweet above, it states that nineteen billboards will be displayed across the country, each with a unique number. However, each number is part of a secret code that must be properly deciphered and entered to win a 25K gift card to Amazon.

Also in the tweet, it states that the MrBeast Burger account will be announcing new billboard cities daily. It goes without saying that the account deserves a follow for updates.

The cities listed so far are:

Los Angeles, CA

San Franciso, CA

Chicago, IL

Miami, FL

Greenville, NC

Fayetteville, NC

Houston, TX

Long Beach, CA

Minneapolis, MN

Kansas City, MO

Philadelphia, PA

Nashville, Tn

Plano, TX

🚨BILLBOARD CITY DROP🚨



We’re surprised no one guessed the secret code yet🤔 Here are more cities Beast Burger Fam. So you don’t lose out on $25K… ‼️turn on post notifications to be the first to know our last cities‼️Click the link to enter💰💰https://t.co/khlCYqGLW0 @mrbeast pic.twitter.com/4vFDPGpTQu — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) June 17, 2021

Also read: Where to watch new iCarly reboot Online: Release date, streaming details, number of episodes, and more

At the time of the article, six cities had yet to be announced. The rules are simple: decipher the code, go to the website provided in both announcement tweets and enter your guess. The winner will be announced when the code is properly deciphered. You must also be eighteen or older to enter the contest and have your email address ready.

Many fans have already begun sharing billboard codes with one another. MrBeast responded to the MrBeast Burger thread with: "Good luck!"

Good luck! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 16, 2021

Also read: "100% not happening": Ethan Klein responds after Trisha Paytas teases her return to Frenemies

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod