The MrBeast Burger $25K giveaway: How to participate, list of billboard cities and more 

On June 16th, MrBeastBurger tweeted that they were "giving away a 25 thousand dollar Amazon gift card." In the tweet, they mentioned that there are nineteen billboards much like the title image above each that come with a unique number.
Also read: MrBeast teases his own podcast after Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper signs whopping $60 million 3-year deal with Spotify
MrBeast Burger is a delivery-only fast-food restaurant founded by the titular MrBeast, an influential YouTuber best known for his large sum giveaways. He created the restaurant in December 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina.
This was the only physical restaurant location known to date, taking the place of a Burger Boy restaurant. The restaurant is best known for paying people to eat there, or better yet, the first free food restaurant.
Below are the guidelines on how to enter the nationwide giveaway.
MrBeast Burger Giveaway guidelines
In the tweet above, it states that nineteen billboards will be displayed across the country, each with a unique number. However, each number is part of a secret code that must be properly deciphered and entered to win a 25K gift card to Amazon.
Also in the tweet, it states that the MrBeast Burger account will be announcing new billboard cities daily. It goes without saying that the account deserves a follow for updates.
The cities listed so far are:
- Los Angeles, CA
- San Franciso, CA
- Chicago, IL
- Miami, FL
- Greenville, NC
- Fayetteville, NC
- Houston, TX
- Long Beach, CA
- Minneapolis, MN
- Kansas City, MO
- Philadelphia, PA
- Nashville, Tn
- Plano, TX
Also read: Where to watch new iCarly reboot Online: Release date, streaming details, number of episodes, and more
At the time of the article, six cities had yet to be announced. The rules are simple: decipher the code, go to the website provided in both announcement tweets and enter your guess. The winner will be announced when the code is properly deciphered. You must also be eighteen or older to enter the contest and have your email address ready.
Many fans have already begun sharing billboard codes with one another. MrBeast responded to the MrBeast Burger thread with: "Good luck!"
Also read: "100% not happening": Ethan Klein responds after Trisha Paytas teases her return to Frenemies
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.