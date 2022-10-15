"The new Fyre festival": Fans slam BravoCon 2022 as chaos erupts on Day 1 after attendees rush towards stage during RHOBH panel

Day one of Bravo's three-day reality TV event, BravoCon, wasn't all smooth, as chaos erupted ahead of the RHOBH panel on October 14.

RHOBH, which was supposedly one of the first panels at the event, had many fans waiting in line for a long time in the hopes of securing a good seat. However, trouble ensued when fans became restless.

Merely 20 minutes before the show's stars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke arrived on stage, fans lost control and pushed past security. They left their places in line and rushed towards the stage, knocking down barriers and causing a stampede.

A video of fans running away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon was taken as chaos erupted inside the Javits Center in New York City, where the event was being held. Upon witnessing what happened on Day 1 of BravoCon, many fans likened the mismanagement to the kind seen at The Fyre Festival in 2017.

Olivia Petersen @LivPetersen



Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a shit show. Shame on @BravoTV #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival.Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a shit show. Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival. Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a shit show. https://t.co/LOODbVT1jB

Fans slam poor BravoCon management after attendees wreak havoc by creating a stampede

Taking to Twitter, fans condemned the famed reality TV event and claimed that it wasn't arranged properly. Many also shared that despite buying overly expensive SVIP tickets, they still did not get the best seats in the house. A few fans added that the entire day was chaotic and "poorly organized."

Here are some reactions from Twitter.

Luiz Whitney @LuizWhitney . Shame on you, This is the SVIP experience I paid for. I thought I came to #BravoCon not Fyre Island Festival - Part II. Shame on you, @BravoTV This is the SVIP experience I paid for. I thought I came to #BravoCon not Fyre Island Festival - Part II 😤. Shame on you, @BravoTV. https://t.co/Nle7Bzhgr7

danielle austin @sassypantsmgee #BravoCon2022 Bravocon is turning into Fyre Festival and I’m all of a sudden not so sad that I’m not there #bravocon Bravocon is turning into Fyre Festival and I’m all of a sudden not so sad that I’m not there #bravocon #BravoCon2022 https://t.co/jicvZQMgjA

The Miss Education of Lisa Barlow @CUNT_FUCKER3000 What if Jen Shah isn’t at #BravoCon because she was the one who Bravo hired to organize it since she’s in financial trouble and they threw a little extra cash her way, but she ended up just conning them too and making BravoCon into Fyre Festival 2.0: Rich ladies and Gay Besties What if Jen Shah isn’t at #BravoCon because she was the one who Bravo hired to organize it since she’s in financial trouble and they threw a little extra cash her way, but she ended up just conning them too and making BravoCon into Fyre Festival 2.0: Rich ladies and Gay Besties

BLOODYBUZZSAWRECS @bodybuzzrecs surviving the fyre festival–like conditions of usually @bronterose69 is around to entertain this question for me but she's in da bigsurviving the fyre festival–like conditions of #bravocon usually @bronterose69 is around to entertain this question for me but she's in da big🍎surviving the fyre festival–like conditions of #bravocon

Leftie Lexie @Lexxieeesays @LivPetersen @BravoTV Also being told they won’t honor VIP or SVIP is NOT okay for folks who paid valuable, hard-earned money for those tickets @LivPetersen @BravoTV Also being told they won’t honor VIP or SVIP is NOT okay for folks who paid valuable, hard-earned money for those tickets

Kimberly @kimrc11 @LivPetersen they knew how many tickets they sold and no one is following any rule for VIP @BravoTV Agreethey knew how many tickets they sold and no one is following any rule for VIP #bravocon #BRAVOCON2022 I feel ripped off. 5000 women and not enough bathrooms either shame @Andy even when you get in only one section can even see the talent @LivPetersen @BravoTV Agree 💯 they knew how many tickets they sold and no one is following any rule for VIP #bravocon #BRAVOCON2022 I feel ripped off. 5000 women and not enough bathrooms either shame @Andy even when you get in only one section can even see the talent

MadMaggie @MadMaggie22 @moosesicman @LivPetersen @BravoTV We just got back to our hotel! It was quite chaotic to say the least! AND there’s only three small bars that we waited in line for an hour each time! AND they ran out of rosé and of all things…WATER!!!!! @moosesicman @LivPetersen @BravoTV We just got back to our hotel! It was quite chaotic to say the least! AND there’s only three small bars that we waited in line for an hour each time! AND they ran out of rosé and of all things…WATER!!!!!

"We failed to clear the room": Bravo issues apology following the mayhem

After the videos went viral and people started slamming the three-day grand event, Bravo issued a formal apology to People magazine:

"There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the RHOBH panel entered causing an over-capacity issue. Security acted immediately to ensure the safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for."

The same apology was also posted on Instagram, on the official handle of Bravo, but was later deleted.

BravoCon commenced on October 14, 2022 and will go on till October 16, 2022. The three-day event returned this year after a long hiatus since the Covid-19 pandemic. With over 100 Bravo celebrities appearing, fans have a lot to look forward to.

The event is expected to include important announcements, celebrity panels, games, photo ops and more that will keep attendees occupied. Day 1 of the started with Ask Andy, RHOBH panel, The Real Reunion Tea with the producers and a lot more.

Stay updated with all that's happening at the three-day BravoCon event on Bravo's official site.

