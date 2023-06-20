"The ocean is just eating the rich for us": Titanic conspiracy theories erupt amid search for missing tourist submarine 

An OceanGate submarine called the Titan has gone missing in the mid-Atlantic while taking tourists to see the Titanic wreck. The ship is carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding, French driver Paul Henri Nargeolet and three others. As government agencies, commercial deep-sea firms and the US and the Canadian navy search the waters for the underseas boat, netizens have flooded the internet with wild conspiracy theories about the vehicle that has gone missing.
The Titan that can hold five people has a supply of emergency oxygen that can last for four days. Hence, it is vital for search parties to find the sea boat at the earliest. They were traveling to the Titanic wreckage that is located 435 miles south of the St John’s Newfoundland.
Recently, CBS journalist David Pogue who travelled in the Titanic-bound submarine last year revealed that the inventor of the submersible Stockton Rush reassured him that the vehicle was “rock solid.” Unfortunately, the situation now seems dire. Former Rear Admiral Chris Parry spoke about the situation with Sky News and expressed concern by saying:
“Having listened to the timescale it’s very worrying.”
Several news publications continue to give live updates about the situation. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the internet to share their conspiracies about the occurrence.
Netizens share conspiracies about the lost Titanic-bound submarine
Several netizens were weary of the Titanic submarine going missing. Many found it strange how the unsinkable ship eventually sank with several wealthy people losing their lives. Netizens have related the same to the current submarine case as well.
A TikTok video of @b_sauce86 sharing the guest list of the Titanic ship has gone viral in light of the submarine going missing. In the same, the TikToker explained how JP Morgan, John Rockefeller, the Rothschilds and John Jacob Astor IV were some of the wealthiest people on the ship which eventually sank. However, Astor IV was the only one who passed away among the aforementioned businessmen as the other men supposedly exited the ship days before its sinking.
Several netizens are now under the assumption that the men onboard of the Titan may possibly experience the same circumstances as that of the Titanic considering how wealthy they are.
A few conspiracies and reactions to the same read:
As many continue to wonder why the underwater vehicle went missing, it is important to remember that one should read the theories with a grain of salt as they may not be factual. For example, despite the TikToker claiming that JP Morgan was onboard of the Titanic, he actually cancelled his trip and never made it onboard.
Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the internet to express outrage as they believe that the submarine was not well made. Twitter user @stillgray claimed that the underseas boat was made of “off the shelf parts” and “used a cheap Logitech controller.”
It was also discovered that the Titan had a battery issue in 2022. A court filing also revealed that it had sustained “modest damage to its external components.”
However, it was discovered that OceanGate expressed in a May 2021 court filing that the Titan had an “unparalleled safety feature.”
Concerns regarding the safety of the submarine have unsurprisingly come up yet again as netizens await for an update on the missing Titan.