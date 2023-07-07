"The promo finally begins"- Fans impressed with cast finally promoting Oppenheimer 

The Oppenheimer team seems to have finally stepped on the pedal of its promotion. This is more visible as a result of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which has engaged in one of the most aggressive promotion campaigns ever seen for a film. One of the most noticeable things about the promotion of this Christopher Nolan movie was that the actors in the film were rarely seen promoting this upcoming historical drama.

In a new still, Oppenheimer finally revealed a new picture with five actors from the film posing for a photo in People's exclusive post. Some of the actors also gave an insight into the shooting phase, with Emily Blunt saying that the shooting was almost like "summer camp."

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the cast (Image via Twitter)

This prompted the awaiting fans of the film to come out and claim how the film has finally begun promotions, with others also praising the great photograph.

How are fans reacting to Oppenheimer's new promotion?

Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Oppenheimer has seen very little promotion, especially from the actors. Very few actors came forward with interviews or posts about the film. In contrast to Barbie's promotion, which saw many interviews, posts, and promotional materials.

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon finally shed some light on the shooting procedure and the cast in an interview with People, saying:

"We were all in the same hotel in the middle of the New Mexican desert,...We only had each other. Me and Matt were roommates and we were like, 'Let's go to have dinner.'"

Fans were very happy to see the promotion underway, as many claimed that Oppenheimer had finally begun its promotion.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer is set to premiere theatrically on July 21, 2023, alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

