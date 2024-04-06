The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin shares first pictures of baby no. 2 

The Real Housewives of Miami celebrity Dr. Nicole Martin shared pictures of her newborn baby girl, Genevieve, on April 5. In the latest Instagram post, the reality star's elder son, Greyson held his newborn sister and gave a thumbs up.

The RHOM star captioned the picture, "Feeling all the feels." She further shared the pictures on her stories and thanked fans for their wishes.

In March 2024, Dr. Nicole Martin announced the birth of her daughter on social media. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram story that she had birthed the baby earlier than expected. Martin and her husband, Anthony Lopez, shared that it had been hectic. Martin further said that she was feeling a little nauseous but "otherwise not too bad."

The Real Housewives of Miami star. Dr. Nicole Martin had a C-Section

The Real Housewives of Miami star, Dr. Nicole Martin gave birth on March 28, 2024. The reality star and her fiancé were supposed to welcome their second baby a little later but the little one arrived early.

The couple announced Genevieve's birth via Instagram stories and stated that Dr. Martin had to undergo a C-Section. The reality star wrote in her stories that she realized that she had left her fans in suspense since her last post was about being in the hospital.

"It's been hectic to say the least but mommy and baby girl are recovering from a C-section that was earlier than expected. But we are doing good and thank you for all the warm wishes."

The Real Housewives of Miami star added that she was going to take a break from social media as she recovered but assured fans that she and the baby were "doing well."

In November 2023, the reality star and her fiancé announced that they were expecting. While in conversation with People Magazine, The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed that she and Anthony were "over the moon" about expanding their family.

"Anthony and I wear many hats, but we always say that being parents is by far our favorite! We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family."

The reality star further noted that her son, Greyson was "very excited" about being a big brother. Dr. Nicole Martin added that he had been asking for a sibling for a while and she was confident that he was going to be a wonderful big brother.

Dr. Nicole Martin's relationship with her husband explored

Dr. Nicole and Anthony first appeared together on the Bravo show during season 4 but had known each other for years. The two have been together since 2015 and got engaged on New Year's Eve 2021. They first met while in Las Vegas. Once they returned to Miami, Anthony found her number and reached out. At the time, the RHOM star wasn't interested but eventually said yes to a date and was "hooked."

In season 4's reunion special, Nicole opened up about their engagement despite previously being adamant about not getting married.

At the time, she said that her decision not to get married was never about "being pro or anti-marriage." She said that it was about being happy. Nicole added that she was happy before Anthony proposed and had a great relationship before the proposal.

"And I'm happy and we have a great relationship after he asked. And if he would have never asked? I would have still stayed with him and been happy."

The Real Housewives of Miami star spoke to People Magazine in 2022 about the engagement and said that Anthony has always been respectful towards her as an individual. She added that he was "incredibly supportive" and never tried to change her.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.