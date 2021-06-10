Monster Kody, Eight Tray Gangster Crips member, dead at 57: Vince Staples, Glasses Malone, and more pay tribute

Former Crip member Sanyika Shakur, aka Monster Kody Scott, has passed away. The former Eight Trey Crip member-turned-author died on June 6 at the age of 57. The cause of death is unknown and more details are yet to be revealed. Rappers Vince Staples and Glasses Malone paid tribute to Monster Kody on social media.

Monster Kody is the author of the 1993 memoir "Monster: the Autobiography of an L.A. Gang Member." All the details about his life on the street were documented in this text.

Monster Kody was born Kody Dejohn Scott on November 13, 1963. He later changed his name to Sanyika Shakur. The nickname Monster Kody was given to him at 13 in the mid-1970s. He wrote in this book,

“I was a criminal. And people expected me to commit class suicide as a successful writer and become a noted author, and to me, I didn’t want to go that way. I didn’t want to be the go-to guy when they said, ‘What about gangs?’ Because that’s not what it’s about.”

The life of Monster Kody

Monster Kody was known to beat up opponents, shoot at them, and commit robberies. His mentor was Tookie Williams, co-founder of the Crips. Monster Kody led a life of violence and criminal activity before being sent to jail for an extended period.

He continued to mature as an individual and completely denounced his criminal life. In 1993, during solitary confinement at Pelican Bay, a maximum-security prison, he wrote his popular book. He also connected with the Republic of Africa movement during his incarceration. This was when he also changed his birth name.

Monster Kody converted to Islam during his time at Pelican Bay. He then befriended Tupac Shakur and tried his luck at rapping.

Online reactions to Monster Kody’s death

Many paid tribute to Monster Kody through Twitter:

One of the best books I’ve ever read. RIP Monster Kody pic.twitter.com/LVbMTK3EJe — Lil Half Dead (@ThisisnotRhett) June 8, 2021

Monster Kody Reportedly Passes Away at Age 57 https://t.co/BOAApF9doA — DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 8, 2021

RIP Monster Kody. I still have his seminal work on the shelf. What a story. pic.twitter.com/F8qDIzcjZd — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) June 8, 2021

Gang Member Turned Author Monster Kody Has Died https://t.co/G4IPRp6BFH — allhiphopcom (@allhiphopcom) June 8, 2021

Sanyika “Monster Kody” Shakur and Tupac Shakur discuss starting an organization and doing community work in 1995.



RIP Sanyika pic.twitter.com/LxMigTavRE — read more Nkrumah, Cabral, Huey & Sekou Toure (@JazzyDaddyDolla) June 8, 2021

Every time a beautiful woman walks into the room the first thing u gotta tell yourself is, somebody already tired of that. - Monster Kody (RIP) — A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) June 8, 2021

Rest in Power Monster Kody... New Afrikan revolutionary and was a political prisoner. Long live his revolutionary spirit and condolences to his folks. Free the land! https://t.co/uy3SnLFNEQ — B (@BlakeDontCrack) June 8, 2021

R.I.P. Sanyika Shakur. Formally known as Monster Kody Scott. pic.twitter.com/hEE6aJf18d — C-Note (@OriginalCnote) June 9, 2021

The first news of Monster Kody's death was made public by AllHipHop. Several paid tribute on social media. They fondly remembered Monster Kody and celebrated his life through quotes, uplifting messages, and pictures.

