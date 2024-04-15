The Rose takes over Coachella 2024: Band performs popular hits Back to Me, Red, Sour and more

On Sunday, April 14, The Rose took over weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival with performances on its popular tracks Back to Me, Red, Sour, and many more. The alternative pop band began its engaging act with the B-side track Eclipse from its 2023 album Dual.

Furthermore, The Rose's main vocalist and guitarist, Woosung, multi-instrumentalist Dojoon, bassist Jaehyeong, and drummer Hajoon, performed their latest track, Lifeline (Reborn), in collaboration with Transparent Arts.

The band's 45-minute setlist included songs like Definition of Ugly Is, Alive, Cure, and Cosmo, as well as the outro track Wonder. Meanwhile, Kim Woosung left a lasting impression on the crowd with his solo guitar during Shift, showcasing his guitar-playing skills.

While addressing the audience, the leader also recalled The Rose's initial shows in the streets of Hongdae. Talking about the band's first performance at Coachella, Kim Woosung said,

“When we first started, we started in a very small place in Seoul called Hongdae. That’s where we used to busk and street-perform and do little club gigs here and there. And our very first show as The Rose, we had about 20 people show up, and half of them were our friends. But look at all you motherf—ers now!”

Expand Tweet

More about The Rose's Coachella performance for the first week

Previously, The Rose performed at Lollapalooza Brazil in March 2022 and Lollapalooza India in January 2024. At Coachella 2024, the band took over the Outdoor Theatre between 6.25 pm and 7.10 pm PT (6.55 am to 7.40 am IST).

The four-piece band performed alongside renowned artists like J Balvin, Reneé Rapp, AP Dhillon, Victoria Monét, and many more. Meanwhile, Doja Cat headlined the last day of the first week of Coachella 2024.

Expand Tweet

ATEEZ performed at the Sahara Tent of Coachella on April 12. Two days later, on April 14, ATEEZ's Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Mingi, and San were spotted in the audience enjoying The Rose's set.

The rock band has witnessed increasing popularity over the past few years with its alternative pop and a fusion of soft rock and ballad music. The band officially debuted in 2017, reaching No. 14 with its rock ballad track Sorry on Billboard’s World Digital Songs Sales Chart. The band recently entered the Emerging Artist Chart and reigned at No. 1 owing to its album Dual, released on October 7, 2023.

The Rose's Dawn to Dusk Asia and Europe tour

The Dawn to Dusk tour commenced in October 2023, marking the band’s first concert tour following its HEAL TOGETHER world tour. The group covered over 17 shows in the United States and Canada within two months. Per the band's social media, the group conducted 21 shows apart from its performance at the 2024 Lollapalooza India.

For the Asian leg of the tour, they held shows in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and their home country, South Korea. For the European leg, the band began the tour with a concert in Germany and went on to perform in Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and more. They wrapped up the European leg with their final performance at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, April 5, 2024.