"The star of good burger giving political advice" — Internet reacts to Kenan Thompson warning voters against Project 2025 at DNC

American comedian and actor Kenan Thompson was among the many well-known figures present at the Democratic National Convention, which began on Monday, August 19, 2024. Thompson weighed in on Project 2025 and educated the voters by making them aware who could be impacted by it.

The comedian was on the stage holding a bound version of the plan, reportedly set by a group of Republicans. He addressed the audience and asked,

"You ever seen a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time?"

Thompson had also described the document as "the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency." The speech caught the attention of netizens, who flooded the internet with their reactions. Here are some of the responses:

"The star of good burger is giving political advice."

A netizen reacted to Thompson's speech at the 2024 DNC (Image via X/@sirwilliam72003)

"I see you're still lying." Wrote one user

"He should just leave everything and go." Added a tweet.

"The funny thing is that you think we care😂," tweeted a netizen.

While some netizens criticized the comedian, many favored him and agreed with his take.

"In a world full of chaos it's people like Kenan Thompson that remind me that there are level headed and good people out there..." A user commented.

"Continue exposing them so much," Read another comment.

"Kenan Thompson didn't hold back—calling out Project 2025 with some serious firepower. This is a must-watch moment for anyone who cares about the future." A user added.

Everything to know about Kenan Thompson's speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

As mentioned, Kenan Thompson kept the book on the podium and began taking video calls from voters of the country. Deadline reported that Thompson then explained to them how Project 2025 would impact their respective lives.

The comedian spoke to a woman named Becky, who has been married to her wife for about eight years. In the conversation, Thompson told her,

"On page 584, Project 2025 calls for the elimination of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. Right back to the stone age."

Another individual Thompson spoke to was a person named Nirvana, who claimed to be diabetic and would consume insulin daily. While talking to her, Kenan Thompson highlighted that prices of prescription drugs like insulin would increase under Donald Trump's government under Project 2025.

The comedian continued explaining other pointers of Project 2025 that he felt were problematic. The list included the elimination of the Department of Education and even the banning of abortion nationwide. After Thompson finished his speech, Stevie Wonder took the stage and said,

"We need to choose joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war, every time. We must choose to be above the ugly words, the hateful anger, and the division those words and anger create."

While Project 2025 has become a much-talked-about topic, former President Donald Trump has tried to isolate himself from the project and repeatedly claimed that he knew nothing about it.

