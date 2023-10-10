"The story behind FACE": BTS’ fans euphoric as BigHit unveils release calendar for the upcoming documentary, Jimin’s Production Diary

Jimin's first solo documentary, titled Jimin's Production Diary, which will give fans an up-close peek into Jimin's creative process as he creates his solo album, FACE, was announced by the Like Crazy singer and songwriter on October 9, 2023. Furthermore, on October 23, 2023, at 6 PM KST, the documentary will be released on Weverse, while the BTS star also released the promotion calendar for the movie.

A fellow X (formerly Twitter) user, @Mickyrouse13, who also happens to be a BTS ARMY, expressed her excitement regarding the announcement of the calendar.

Expand Tweet

As per the official calendar released by Weverse, the official teaser and poster release is on October 11, 2023, at 12 am KST followed by a keyword interview on October 12, 2023, at 6 pm KST. This will be followed by Jimin's birthday celebration on October 13, 2023, when the main trailer of his documentary movie will be released at 12 am KST.

Furthermore, on October 14, pre-orders will open at 10 am KST along with the release of the emoji sketch at the same time. However, the art clip will be released at 12 am KST on October 14, 2023. The BTS member will launch the lyric video and poster (diary version) on October 18, 2023, at 12 am KST, along with a scheduled lyric interview at 6 pm KST on the same day.

"We're booked and busy": Fans are over the moon as Jimin announces his new solo documentary

Finally, the official VOD release will be on October 23, 2023, at 6 pm KST where the poster release is scheduled for 10 am, Jimin's hashtag release is at 10 am, and Jimin's Production Diary & Quiz Show release at 6 pm KST. The Like Crazy singer will go LIVE on Weverse on October 23, at 8 pm KST.

As soon as the calendar of Jimin's Production Diary was released on October 10, fans couldn't contain their excitement and went to town on social media. This excitement was heightened as soon as Bighit Music released the official poster for the documentary film.

Fans express excitement of the BTS member's calendar release. (Image via Twitter/@JMcutieangel)

Fans express excitement of the BTS member's calendar release. (Image via Twitter/@winnttaebear)

Fans express excitement of the BTS member's calendar release. (Image via Twitter/@Borachim13)

Fans express excitement of the BTS member's calendar release. (Image via Twitter/@Bts_PurpleW, @taelstae & @hyunggirines)

Fans express excitement of the BTS member's calendar release. (Image via Twitter/@BTSTJ4SR)

On top of that, on September 30, 2023, the Serendipity singer reached 3 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, making history. The BTS member also made history by being the first Korean solo artist on Spotify and K-Pop to accomplish this achievement.

With his debut solo album FACE, which was released on March 24, 2023, the Like Crazy singer has created enormous waves throughout the whole year of 2023 while riding the wave of his popularity. The BTS member, who outperformed his bandmate Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jennie, had racked up over 1.9 billion Spotify streams and became the first Korean solo artist to set this historic mark.

Additionally, BTS Jungkook's track listing for his debut album, GOLDEN, will also be made public on October 16 at 12 am KST (October 15 at 11 am ET), with the poster release of GOLDEN's primary title tune taking place on October 17 at 12 am KST (October 17 at 11 am ET) the following year. Finally, on October 20, the nine tracks from his debut album will be released one at a time, each day in a row.

Fans are in for a ride as two BTS members have released their promotion calendars with a packed back-to-back schedule.