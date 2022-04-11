The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 review: Major death in the show's final mid-season finale, symbolism from the Old Testament 

Why is The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 entitled Acts of God? There is most definitely a Biblical theme running through the episode, especially with the swarm of locusts. There is a sense of foreboding and a sense of doom leading to an epic conclusion.

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is certainly the star of the ensemble cast this week. In The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16, she assumes center stage, setting booby traps to kill Commonwealth soldiers and even telling Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) that she trusts him (Fans are furious!). All roads lead to a showdown between her and Leah (Lynn Collins), who made the fatal mistake of tying Maggie up instead of killing her.

Simultaneously, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand) turn on the Commonwealth army and double back just in time to save Maggie. Daryl is faced with the enormous choice of whether to protect his former lover Leah, or Maggie, who's always been like a sister to him. To the surprise of nobody, in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 it is Leah who is gunned down by Dixon.

So, yes, the one major character death in this episode is Leah, the primary antagonist for the last few episodes. There is another death in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 - Marco, at the hands of Leah. Described as the greatest Walking Dead wingman, fans may remember him trying to set Elijah and Lydia up!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16: The Commonwealth has now swallowed two communities

Ultimately, it has all worked out for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). Remember how he wanted to form an alliance with Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, but Maggie proved to be the only thorn in his side? With her out of the picture and on the run, Alexandria and Oceanside now fall under the Commonwealth banner!

With only eight episodes to go until the landmark series concludes for good, the future looks very thrilling for fans.

