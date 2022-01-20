The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer - A glimpse at the 8 episodes to follow

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer for the B-block, the 8 episodes to follow, has just dropped.

Reviews for The Walking Dead Season 11, at least the episodes that have aired, have been mixed. Many have critiqued the slow and plodding pace of the 'Reapers' storyline, while others have impatiently waited for news about their beloved protagonist - Rick Grimes.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

While the latter group may not necessarily be pleased with the new trailer, fans longing for action are sure to get their fill and then some. It does seem like all of the ongoing storylines in The Walking Dead Season 11 are coming together. But what can fans expect when The Reapers, The Commonwealth, and the perennial threat of walkers all come to a head?

Those of you that haven't seen it can do so by clicking on the link below. How cool is it to see Lauren Cohan, who missed much of Season 9 and Season 10, lead us into the penultimate era of the show?

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer - Who is Pamela Milton?

After 11 seasons of nail-biting action and zombie skull-smashing violence, it is delightful to see a return to what seems like civilization. This is, of course, The Commonwealth, a community we were introduced to in the first-part of Season 11.

Speaking of civilization, we are introduced to Governor Pamela Milton, played by Laila Robins. You may know of her from The Boys, Mr. Mercedes, and The Handmaid's Tale. With only sixteen episodes to go until the iconic series concludes, it will be interesting to see which road she takes our characters down.

Unfortunately, there's also a major spoiler in The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer for eagle-eyed fans. It is clear that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who were in the line of fire in Episode 8 survive. Of course they would, but it's still a major spoiler.

Oh, and Carol's (Melissa McBride) baking cookies again.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer is fantastic. It's sleek, it's action-packed, and one hopes it's a grand return for the show.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider