AMC's hit zombie franchise, The Walking Dead, is shambling back into living rooms in February 2024 with the aptly titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the sixth(!) spin-off for this seemingly unkillable series. Old favorites Rick Grimes and Michonne - aka Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira - are headlining the cast for this six-episode limited series dreamed up by TWD universe boss Scott M. Gimple and Gurira herself. The duo's romantic reunion promises major feels, while Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne/Jadis adds her signature air of mystery.

Gurira calls the spin-off an incredibly deep dive into these characters. Details on the plot are still deader than a walker corpse, but expect an emotional rollercoaster as Rick and Michonne fight against the undead odds.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25, 2024, on AMC and AMC+.

With the OG Walking Dead wrapping up after 11 seasons, The Ones Who Live looks to be a gnarly new chapter for the franchise.

How many episodes is The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is confirmed to consist of six episodes. This series is reported as a limited series, meaning the story will conclude in the six episodes.

This format aligns with the approach taken for other first seasons within the TWDU. It is similar to recent character-focused spinoffs like Dead City and Daryl Dixon, which also featured a similar episode count.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Here's the information about where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

AMC and AMC+: The series is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in February 2024. Philo: Available at $25/month after a 7-day free trial. Offers unlimited cloud DVR and supports streaming on various devices. DIRECTV STREAM: Part of the Entertainment package for $79.99/month after a 5-day trial. Provides unlimited cloud DVR and supports up to 20 simultaneous streams. Sling TV (Sling Orange): Costs $40/month, with a cloud DVR of 50 hours (upgradeable to 200 hours). YouTube TV: Available for $72.99/month, includes unlimited cloud DVR and allows three concurrent streams. Unavailable on Fubo and Hulu Live TV: Both services do not offer AMC, thus the series won't be available on these platforms.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Plot & cast

Picking up where the OG Dead left off, fan favorites Rick and Michonne – played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira – return to rekindle their romance. The katana-wielding Michonne and crossbow-slinging Daryl always delivered the best walker action, so their reunion promises major thrills.

Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024) (Image via AMC Studios)

Other familiar faces back in action include the mysterious Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), plus newbies Major General Beale (Terry O'Quinn) and Nat (Matthew August Jeffers).

Details are still under wraps but with veterans like Lincoln and Gurira at the helm, The Ones Who Live is sure to deliver chilling new adventures in the walker-plagued world.