"The world is healing that's for sure" — Netizens react to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos greeting each other warmly on Trump's inauguration eve

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, held on January 20, 2025, was attended by several prominent personalities including business tycoons like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai. Meanwhile, videos of Musk and Bezos greeting each other at the event have gone viral.

One X user with the username @OwenSparks_ shared a similar video on X. The tweet received massive traction online with more than 1.5 million views as well as over 16,000 likes within just 24 hours since it was uploaded on X. Apart from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the video also included the former's girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and director of Neuralink Shivon Zilis.

Social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, have been flooded with reactions by netizens. Here are some popular responses found on the platform. An X user commented on the above mentioned video and wrote:

"The world is healing that's for sure."

Another user wrote on X:

"Glad to see the two are more chummy with each other lately."

"Going to be a great decade ahead in spaceflight," read a tweet.

"I think they are talking about the New Glenn/Starship memes," mentioned an X user.

Several others took to the platform to express their reactions to the interaction. A user wrote:

"Very smart and badass group of people," one person commented.

"Almost the trillion dollar photo," read a tweet.

"This is so beautiful to watch. The future is so damn exciting! @JeffBezos @elonmusk," commented another netizen.

Reportedly, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk were seated in front of Trump’s cabinet nominees and other elected officials during the inauguration ceremony. Elon Musk even tweeted that he felt "honored" to be in such a prominent position during the ceremony.

Elon Musk recently congratulated Jeff Bezos after the Blue Origin rocket was successfully launched into orbit

On Thursday, January 16, Bezos' Blue Origin rocket was launched into space on its first mission. In a tweet, Elon addressed Jeff and wrote:

"Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt! @JeffBezos."

The friendly interaction between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos comes a few months after the Tesla CEO had claimed that Bezos told people to sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.

On November 21, 2024, Elon Musk had tweeted:

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock"

Bezos denied making any such claims and responded with, "Nope. 100% not true."

Despite the recent disagreements between the two billionaires, they currently seem to be in a friendly stage.

