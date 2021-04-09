The world of Hip-Hop reacts to DMX's death

The breaking news of the passing of Earl Simmons, famously known by his legendary rap name, DMX, has shattered the hearts of his family, the Hip Hop community, and fans across the world.

Just moments after his death, the internet has been flooded with messages of love and support to DMX's family as well as the rapper himself.

Hip Hop Star DMX remembered fondly

Over the last few days, DMX's hospitalization had been a popular topic in the headlines, after it was discovered that he had overdosed. Simmons' well-being has been a concern for the Hip-Hop community since this news first broke out. The iconic and masterful rapper was met with nothing but support and love from all corners of the world.

Below are some messages from DMX's fans and industry friends, capturing the essence of his influence. There are no words, though, wonderful enough to portray the impact Simmons has had on Hip-Hop and in life.

It’s important to remember that we are all struggling and we have all struggled at some point in our lives. We are all human. These times are so difficult. Prayers up for one of my favorite musicians ever. Life is fragile. Life is precious. YOU are loved. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/9UmQqjy9Tw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 9, 2021

News of DMX's overdose, which broke out just days ago, shattered the hearts of many, as his condition was not good. Though substance abuse is a taboo matter for some, for others, it is a very real and painful experience to witness, whether individually or through a loved one. DMX, though, was supported until the end, and he will remain supported in his death, as many speak out to let those suffering know that they are not alone.

The late great #DMX fused raw Black pain, personal suffering, the struggle with his many demons and an incurable quest for Christian salvation and redemption in music and lyrics — and prayers — that toured hell to provide a plan of escape. My his soul Rest In Peace. #RIPDMX — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) April 9, 2021

While this is a devastatingly dark and somber moment, many are already remembering DMX's life with what they consider to be some of the brightest moments of his presence.

I’ll never forget that time when DMX had Snoop twerking on Verzuz #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/ln1Req8MRe — F A PASS, ISO THAT BIH (@isogangbkn) April 9, 2021

let's forget how good of an actor DMX was, there was levels to his talent#RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/rfEbF7lkPr — SOUND (@itsavibe) April 9, 2021

dmx in 1999, what a legend pic.twitter.com/BITER0U2jj — ⌖ (@pyr3xwhippa) April 9, 2021

The power of Simmons' impact was fortunately noticed in his time on earth. His raspy, raw, one-of-a-kind talent will forever be remembered as nothing less than game-changing, inspiring, and completely unique.

May he forever rest in peace.